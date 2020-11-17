Wyndmere fifth graders came bouncing up the stairs to their classroom on a cold Friday morning. Except this isn’t their normal classroom, they’ve stepped into a classroom from 1889.
Wyndmere fifth grade teacher Erika Illies, former student Janelle Meslow and Historian and Vice-President of the Wyndmere Museum Foundation Virginia Goerger all take turns educating the students on the history of the schoolhouse.
The students take turns asking questions about what it was like to be a student in those days.
“How did they do math?” one student asked Illies. She showed the students one of the many old textbooks the schoolhouse has on display.
A grammar lesson is written on the chalkboard. Illies explained to her students that back in the day, they’d have to repeat it to her exactly as it was written to get out of class.
The visiting students are one of many groups that have visited over the past few years, Goerger said.
The classroom is the old Danton schoolhouse, which stopped classes in 1960 once schools were beginning to integrate across the country. In the years following its closure as a school it acted as Danton’s town hall.
After it ceased being used as a town hall, time, the elements and even bullets took their toll on the old building commonly referred to as the Cadillac of country schools because of its size. Being built in 1889, it’s one of the oldest school houses in the county.
The schoolhouse was moved to Wyndmere in 2014, but work on the site began in 2013.
It’s been a labor of love for Goerger. Goerger’s husband David attended the school when he was a student. The Goeger family were also the caretakers of the school when it was operational.
She’s meticulously reconstructed the school to its former glory, restoring the original floors, wood panelling on the walls and desks.
“Personally [the restoration was important] because first of all, I had sentimental reasons for the Goeger family, I married one, and second of all, I’m a historian,” Goerger said.
Her father also restored an old school house in Lidgerwood, which inspired her to pursue this project.
Janelle Meslow can attest to the authenticity of the building’s restoration because she attended school in the building from 1957 to 1960.
“I’ve been back in to check it out to make sure they did Brad Abel, president of the Wyndmere museum directors said the museum board deliberates every modernization made to the building.
Restoring the building has been a fine line to walk between historical accuracy and modern accommodations.
“We didn’t change anything upstairs in the school portion,” Abel said. “We added modern plumbing and the reason for adding modern plumbing is simply because I highly doubt that anybody would allow us to use something like that [the old plumbing] now. And in order for us to actually attract students and things like that, there’s a threshold or what you have to provide.”
Meslow said that although the school’s bathrooms were indoors, they were still technically outdoor bathrooms. The old wooden toilet seats would sometimes get a light frost in the winter.
The next addition to the schoolhouse will be a wheel chair ramp, the directors have been discussing at length how to include it so it fits appropriately within the schools current design.
The basement of the museum is still a work in progress, but it’s coming along. Walls are plastered with newspaper clippings about Wyndmere from over the years, statues and old cameras. It’s divided into sections such as military, history, community and church. Once it’s completed, it’ll show the history of Wyndmere.
“I just feel that if you destroy this kind of history, it’ll never be there for other future generations to see, it’s really beautiful,” Goerger said.
