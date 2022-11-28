Andy Ziegelman expected a few people to show up to his medical benefit Saturday, Nov. 26. When he saw the Great Bend Fire Hall was packed with friends, family and even people he didn’t know, he was overwhelmed.
“It’s kind of crazy. I never would have thought there would be that many people,” Ziegelman said.
After a battle with cancer earlier this year, Ziegelman went in for surgery to clean up scar tissue. During the procedure doctors found cancer cells in his stomach. Since then Ziegelman has started Chemotherapy again.
“A lot more support than I guess you kind of anticipate for. They are just happy to be here, happy to help. They are excited to see us here, excited to see Andy,” Ziegelman’s wife Carmen said.
It was Ziegelman’s family that decided to put on the event in order to help pay for his treatment. To them it was a big success. Before the event even began $15,000 had been raised. The night of the event even more money came in.
“It is surprising how people are really giving, they are,” Ziegelman’s cousin and event organizer Amy Cookman said.
Lining the walls of the firehall were a variety of fundraising opportunities. A wine pull, gun board and silent auctions gave folks the chance to pick up some new goodies.
In the kitchen, a meal of pulled pork, mashed potatoes and beans was available to hungry guests with a goodwill offering. In the main hall desserts and drinks were distributed through a goodwill bar.
One of the main attractions was the raffle at the entry to the fire hall. All night, guests wandered through the items for raffle, dropping tickets in anything they wanted.
“There are so many [items], there are two blackstones, two coach purses, travel vouchers with luggage, a huge cooler with alcohol. I can’t pick one. If we could have had a live auction here tonight I feel like we could have done well with that as well,” event organizer Jennifer Muller said.
As folks gathered Ziegelman got the celebrity treatment. Throughout the night he was talking with all sorts of different people.
“We could do a dollar like a dollar dance at a wedding. Pay a dollar you get to talk for a couple minutes. They are very supportive, happy to hear from me,” Ziegelman said.
The success of the event came down to the community and the organizers. For the majority of the organizers this was the first event they ever ran. Seeing the community show up left them overwhelmed with support.
“There is a lot of people who came out to support Andy and Carmen. There have been more donations coming through since we have been here,” event organizer Diana Hermes said.
Funds raised by the event will go to Ziegelman’s treatment. Currently Ziegelman has been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Additional donations can be made after the event by reaching out to any of the event organizers.