A look inside drain tiling

Gavin Kratcha, a high school freshman who comes from a third generation farm, recently studied the effects of a tiled field versus a non-tiled field as a part of the Hankinson Science Fair.
“I found out a lot of cool different results with this,” Kratcha said. “I found that the biggest difference is in root growth, especially root length. I saw that the plants from my tiled field have much longer roots than my non-tiled field.”
Kratcha’s findings were specific to how non-tiled fields hold up to tiled fields.
“Because even when it rains on a non-tiled field, it makes pathways to make the roots grow. That was very unique to see and it’s very important because that’s how those plants can get deeper in the soil and get more nutrients and water. I also saw a big difference in shoot length. They have much longer shoot and root lengths.”
Farmers have resorted to subsurface drainage, or its generic name, drain tiling, to remove excess water from their fields. The water is redirected to different areas via a sequence of underground pipes. The tile lines, 3, 4, or 5 inches in diameter, are called laterals and many laterals may be connected to a larger diameter sub-main or a main delivery pipe to convey water to an outlet, according to North Dakota State University.
Farmers install drainage to control high water table situations that affect planting, cultivation or harvest conditions and/or remove excess salt that accumulates in the soil, according to NDSU.
“It’s subsurface water management it’s buried perforated pipes under the ground that intercept rain water, underground, buried typically in a field three or three and half feet down to intercept ground water,” said Tom Scherer, Ph.D., with NDSU Extension. He is an agricultural engineer specializing in irrigation and water quality. “It redirects water to improve farming operations on the surface, and get in to plant and harvest when you have abnormal rain fall.”
The tile itself has taken on many different forms since its inception.
“The first documented subsurface drainage in the U.S. was in 1836 in upstate New York and at that time they just took clay, and they wouldn’t make a complete circle, some people would just take clay and form it in sheets and just wrap it around their legs up to their knees,” Scherer said. “They would bend it in a horseshoe shape and just lay it down to direct water.
“In this area we don’t have that type of clay so a lot of the early tile was concrete. They would make around 16 inches long or longer pieces of concrete circular sections that would just fit together and the water drained into the cracks between them,” Scherer continued.
A study conducted by Mark David, a biogeochemist in the department of natural resources and environmental resources at the University of Illinois, found that subsurface drainage could affect water quality and lead to the formation of algae that depletes water of oxygen after it dies, harming both freshwater and marine life and destroying animal habitats, as is happening in the Gulf region.
“The researchers found that tiled farm fields in the corn belt — including southwest Minnesota — are the largest contributors of nitrate and phosphorus pollution to rivers, lakes and streams that empty into the Mississippi River and, ultimately, the Gulf of Mexico,” according to Sharita Forrest from the Illinois News Bureau.
Those involved in studies of how subsurface drainage in North Dakota and how it affects the environment say that it doesn’t have any negative impact.
The pipe used in the ’70s and ’80s has evolved from concrete to perforated polyethylene plastic, buried pipe that comes in rolls, according to Scherer.
“Practically all subsurface draining now uses perforated plastic,” Scherer said.
Permits for subsurface drainage in North Dakota are only required if a field is over 80 acres.
“In North Dakota there is nothing in state law or administrative rule specifically authorizing the regulation of subsurface or tile drainage.” according to state law. “The State Engineer, however, currently requires a drainage permit for tile drainage, since potential problems from increasing water flow to drainage ways are identical to those of surface drains.”
“We call it tile, but it’s subsurface drainage and we talk about it in our design as water management,” Scherer, said. “We’re not just trying to drain the water, but manage it.”
The cost of installing subsurface tiles fluctuates due to the market, but a tiled field makes the land more valuable.
“If a farmer is interested in tiling they would call us (Agassiz Drain Tile) and then we would start the estimate process and meet them and go over the field they are looking at,” said Derek Peterson, a sales consultant at Agassiz Drain Tile. “We would come back to the office and put a plan together of how the mains and laterals would string out across the fields and bring that back to the farmer, they say yes or no to the project.”
The problem with subsurface draining and cost is that each field is unequal in size or layout.
“You can be in the $700 to $800 an acre range, but if you get a field where you get a main that kind of runs through the fields differently and have sub mains that go in different spots, that can start adding up pretty quick,” Peterson said. “Where you don’t have a creek or a river, then you have to put a pump station in and that adds up.”
“Not all fields are created equal and not all water,” Scherer added. “The amount of tile is determined by the soil characteristics of the field.
As subsurface draining becomes more popular and used in North Dakota, farmers have seen better root growth and higher yields while managing water consumption in the water table below the top soil. They also see it as an investment where their land prices rise, according to Peterson.
