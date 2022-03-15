Getting sick can be expensive. A trip to the hospital can cost thousands of dollars. For those who have to stay there for a while it can be devastating.
In the hopes of relieving some of the costs of healthcare for cancer patients, Jamie Krump and Tara Steffens decided to do something. Cares for Cancer started as a committee in 2006, however after years of growing, it has become a 501© 3 nonprofit organization.
Cares for Cancer tries to keep things local by serving people in a 40 mile radius. They provide relief to medical bills by offering grants for any medical needs.
“The communities are so great because things stay local. Highschool kids get involved and teams donate,” Committee chair Jamie Krump said.
Cares for Cancer also provides large donations to local medical facilities like Rivers Edge Hospice.
In the past Cares for Cancer has received much of their funding at their annual benefit. Some years the organization has managed to raise between $80,000-$90,000. The money raised goes directly to the organization’s granting program.
Alongside the benefit, Cares for Cancer hosts smaller events such as the easter egg hunt and bike run each year.
Covid-19 hit many communities hard, and Cares for Cancer suffered from it. The organization has not been able to have their annual benefit since 2019, which has greatly reduced their funding for grants.
“If we don’t have this I don’t know how much longer we as an organization can go. We won’t have money anymore,” Krump said about the benefit.
Last year the granting program had to be shut down because of a lack of funding leaving many without the aid of Cares for Cancer.
This year’s benefit will need to be a success if Cares for Cancer is to keep operating. The event will take place from 3:30 to 10:00 at the Hankinson Community Center on March 26.
The benefit includes a steak supper, a silent auction, and a variety of raffles.
Prizes for the raffles have been donated by local businesses like Brothers Barbeque and Boulder Designs by Infinite Edge. Raffle tickets can be purchased online or in person with the drawings taking place at the benefit.
Previous benefits have seen attendance around 500 people, though Jamie Krump is unsure how many people will be there this year.
“We have seen good turnouts before, this year it really depends on how people are feeling,” Krump said.
While Krump hopes people will attend she suggests staying home if someone feels sick or weary.
More information can be found on the Cares for Cancer Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cares4cancer/.
