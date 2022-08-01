A soldier surprise
A snapshot of the video of Joshua Bruce greeting his children after returning home from deployment.

 Submitted by Joshua Bruce, video originally from Nola Miksche’s facebook page.

Lidgerwood’s Heritage Days came with an extra special surprise for two local children. Nine-year-old Leighton Bruce and 11-year-old Logan Bruce were attending the event with their grandma and aunts when they were surprised by their father, Sergeant Joshua Bruce, coming home from deployment.

Joshua Bruce had been serving with the Army National Guard in Washington D.C. for the past 14 months. During that time he had the chance to visit home a couple of times, though he was still away from his family for the majority of it.



