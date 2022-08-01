A soldier surprise

Lidgerwood’s Heritage Days came with an extra special surprise for two local children. Nine-year-old Leighton Bruce and 11-year-old Logan Bruce were attending the event with their grandma and aunts when they were surprised by their father, Sergeant Joshua Bruce, coming home from deployment.
Joshua Bruce had been serving with the Army National Guard in Washington D.C. for the past 14 months. During that time he had the chance to visit home a couple of times, though he was still away from his family for the majority of it.
“I was tearing up pretty good. I told my daughter don’t cry because then I’ll cry. I just sat there holding them for a while. After a while we were going to kind of peruse the park and my mother in law gave out a big whoop and then it was like a lot of applause,” Joshua Bruce said.
He was supposed to return on July 28, however his group was able to come home early. On July 20, they were given the all clear to head home on July 23. When he got back Bruce’s wife, Brooke Bruce, picked him up from the airport and took him to surprise their children.
“To start, I didn’t want to get my kids hopes up with an earlier date and then have to put it back even farther than the 28th. Originally, it was, hey plan for this date and if it happens cool and if it doesn’t we can adjust it,” Bruce said.
When Joshua Bruce and his wife arrived at Heritage Days, Brooke Bruce initially greeted the children while Joshua hid. Brooke showed the children a video of her picking Joshua up from the airport. As the children were watching the video Joshua tapped them on the shoulder to surprise them.
“I was right behind Brooke trying to watch the video and my daughter was like, ‘where are you and how did you see dad?’ I ended up tapping her on the back, she turned around,” Joshua Bruce said.
Joshua Bruce grew up in Wahpeton and joined the Army National Guard 13 years ago. His time in Washington D.C. was his first deployment.
“Being that it was my first deployment it was really tough. It was really tough with my two kids. I work for CP (Canadian Pacific) Rail on the civilian side so I am gone quite a bit. I knew this was going to be super difficult,” Bruce said.
Since his return, Bruce has received gratitude from the community, noting what he considers the hospitable nature of the Red River Valley. Between the “thank yous” and “welcome homes,” Bruce has gotten, he has been at work at home renovating his bathroom. He has until the end of August before he has to return to his civilian job.
“I’m doing a lot of home stuff and trying to catch up – spend some time with the kids,” Bruce said.
Video of the reunion can be found online at the News Monitor website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.