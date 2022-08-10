A step back in time

In 1988, the city of Rosholt, South Dakota, hosted a 75-year anniversary. For their anniversary they wanted to look at how farming had been done when the town was first established in 1913.
The original celebration has evolved into an annual event known as the Rosholt Threshing Bee. In the years since the event began, it has only been missed once, because of COVID-19. This year, the 33rd annual Rosholt Threshing Bee will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.
“They asked us if we would do something from the old farming days. We put some wheat in the ground, cut it with a binder and we thrashed it. That was in 1988,” said Rodney Westby, a founding member of the Rosholt Area Thresherman’s Association.
The association is a nonprofit organization promoting learning about the history of farming around Rosholt.
“I always say you step back in time when you come to the Rosholt Threshing Bee,” Westby said.
As part of the event, Westby hopes to maintain the spirit of the original celebration, with displays and events focused on historic farming practices. The titular task of the event, threshing, is a practice farmers use to separate grain from the rest of the plant.
“We cut the wheat with the binder that makes bundles, and then we load the bundles on the hay racks. We slash them or we harvest them with the threshing machine. I think we have got about nine threshing machines in working condition,” Westby said.
In addition to threshing, demonstrations will be held on blacksmithing, shingle making and animals.
According to Westby, Sunday, Aug. 21 will have the majority of events, including a parade across the grounds. The parade will feature antique tractors, stationary engines and implements made by Minneapolis-Moline, though all machinery is welcome.
“People really enjoy the parade. It is a pretty good-sized parade. We encourage people from all over to come and watch the parade or be in the parade,” Westby said.
The grounds on which the Threshing Bee is held houses the oldest standing church in Roberts County, South Dakota. Augustana Church was originally built in White Rock, South Dakota, before being moved to its current location in Rosholt. A church service will be held at Augustana Church at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
Activities for children will be heavily featured at the Threshing Bee. A kiddie tractor pull and kiddie coin hunt will give children a chance to compete. The first and second place winners of the tractor pull will be eligible to compete at the state level.
For the coin hunt, golden nickels will be hidden in a straw pile. Children who find a golden nickel will be able to turn it in for five dollars.
Westby said that events like the Threshing Bee are important for a community like Rosholt.
“It helps keep our town on the map for one thing. I mention the kids, but it is also important for our elderly people, they grew up harvesting the grain that way,” Westby said.
For entry to the event the Rosholt Area Thresherman’s Association asks for a $7 donation from those 12 years old and up. Ages 11 and under get in free.
