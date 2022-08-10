Purchase Access

A step back in time
In 1988, the city of Rosholt, South Dakota, hosted a 75-year anniversary. For their anniversary they wanted to look at how farming had been done when the town was first established in 1913.

The original celebration has evolved into an annual event known as the Rosholt Threshing Bee. In the years since the event began, it has only been missed once, because of COVID-19. This year, the 33rd annual Rosholt Threshing Bee will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21.



