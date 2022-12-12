The interior of the restaurant is a work in progress as Stroehl gets things fixed up. The current interior has tables inlaid with newspaper clippings from the Lidgerwood Monitor, wooden booths and smaller tables.
Ice cream in November. While the idea may sound a bit off, it has proven to be a great success. The Sassy Cow in Lidgerwood opened its doors for the first time in November during a two month period before the new year.
Owner and operator Mandy Stroehl decided she wanted to open up for a little while as a way of testing things out.
“This was more of a trial run to see what needed to be fixed, see what people were asking for,” Stoehl said.
The restaurant will close for the season at the end of the year. During the next few months, improvements will be made to the building in order to get it ready for a mid-March opening.
“I want to do a little bit of repair work inside. With the weather being colder and this being a summer place, it isn’t meant to be open in the winter,” Stroehl said.
While the Sassy Cow has seen ice cream as its top seller, it also has other items available on its menu. The menu itself isn’t finished as Stroehl plans to update it based on what people in the area want and what is available.
“Everybody was happy that I was open. They didn’t care how cold it was, they wanted their ice cream that they waited the whole summer for,” Stroehl said.
The spring opening will be much larger, having an updated menu, signage and a website. The opening this November was quieter, but many people still came to check it out.
“It has been great. Considering I did a soft opening with no flashy lights no nothing, I have had a very good turnout of local people and non-local people from neighboring towns,” Stroehl said.
Stroehl had worked at the establishment that had occupied the building prior to the Sassy Cow while she was in high school. After hearing about the old place closing, Stroehl decided to start her own business and help the community.
“I decided to come back and help my small town grow in any way I can help it. Small towns are an important part of our area,” Stroehl said.
It was Stroehl’s high school experience that gave her the confidence to open up the new restaurant. Her plentiful experience in the industry put her on the right track for opening up a successful business in her hometown.
The name, The Sassy Cow, was suggested by one of Stroehl’s relatives. Stroehl liked the idea, calling it funny and memorable.
“Everybody has been very positive in everything they have. I do ask for feedback. I am there for suggestions. I will take everybody’s suggestions but it doesn’t mean I will run with theirs,” Stroehl said.
For those looking for ice cream suggestions Stroehl’s go to is a classic, a nice simple dish of plain vanilla ice cream as an after work treat.