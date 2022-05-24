A supernatural show

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen is a classic work of literature. A timeless tale of two sisters both looking for husbands. Elinor, the older sister, uses her common sense. Marianne, the younger sister, uses her emotion, that is to say her sensibility. But, what if Marianne also used ghosts?
The Fairmount Arts put on a production of Seance and Sensibility. A comedic twist on the classic novel, this show introduces characters who did not live to make it into the book.
When their father dies, Elinor (Ela Day Child) and Marianne (Jasmine Mendoza) Dashwood are left penniless and in need of husbands. In order to get help with this Marianne sees an ad in the paper for
performing seances, conversations with the dead. The two women go on to try and find husbands in their own ways.
The play took months of daily practice by Fairmount high school students to put on. Every day the studens would come in before and after school to practice their lines and work through choreography.
“The kids are really bad at being on time so we scheduled it [rehearsals] at 7:12 a.m. just to be some ridiculous time. It was usually practice from 7:12 until 8:00 and then after school until 4:30-5:00 ish every day,” director and Fairmount k-12 music teacher Tyson Eli said.
The production was the last for many older students. Seniors Ela Day Child, Jasmine Mendoza, Lillian Garner, Hannah Croft, Caiden Bernard and Constant Biel all performed their final play with the Fairmount Arts school theater group. While these performers are done there are still plenty of younger performers.
“We are very split older and younger, we don’t have a ton of the middleish group so kind of trying to blend the upper experiences with the first and second experiences,” Director and Fairmount social studies teacher Cassandra Eli-Reidburn said.
Directors Eli and Eli-Reidburn chose “Seance and Sensibility” from a group of possible scripts. Students helped to find one that they connected with and felt they could put on.
“Having a script the kids can connect to is important because it gets them in character, rather than just picking something and saying ‘you are going to be this’” Eli said.
While many of the students were finishing up their careers with Fairmount Arts, directors Eli and Eli-Reidburn were just getting started.
“It is our first year directing plays so some of the little details if you have done it a lot are not something that we are used to. Someone who has done a lot of them would be like ‘yeah this little thing’, like a newspaper we had to pick up this morning,” Eli-Reidburn said.
At the end of the performance the months of preparation had paid off. According to Eli, the play was a success.
“Everything always goes so swimmingly as you are practicing and then it starts to fall apart like one or two weeks out. It just pulls together, some sort of magic. Our kids are wonderful,” Eli said.
