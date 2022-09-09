Purchase Access

A difficult conversation was held in Hankinson Wednesday, Sept. 7. Suicide prevention can be a scary conversation to start, yet the impact of having it can save lives.

“This was an event that really came from local community members who lost their veteran to suicide. We had some donations that came from them and wanted to make sure we did something really worthwhile and gave back to the community,” Fargo VA Clinic’s suicide prevention coordinator Tammy Monsebroten said.



