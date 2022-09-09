The Fargo VA Clinic held a presentation in Hankinson last week. The presentation covered resources for people dealing with suicidal thoughts, help for those trying to support others, and statistics regarding survivorship.
The Fargo VA Clinic held a presentation in Hankinson last week. The presentation covered resources for people dealing with suicidal thoughts, help for those trying to support others, and statistics regarding survivorship.
A difficult conversation was held in Hankinson Wednesday, Sept. 7. Suicide prevention can be a scary conversation to start, yet the impact of having it can save lives.
“This was an event that really came from local community members who lost their veteran to suicide. We had some donations that came from them and wanted to make sure we did something really worthwhile and gave back to the community,” Fargo VA Clinic’s suicide prevention coordinator Tammy Monsebroten said.
In order to help educate the community on suicide prevention, and how to have those conversations, the Fargo VA Clinic hosted the Together for Suicide Prevention event at the Hankinson Community Center. The event featured booths with resources, a meal, music and a presentation.
“We are seeing a community come together, supporting each other and trying to make a difference. We talked about statistics today in regards to suicide not only with veteran, but in the adult population. It is important for people to be aware of the differences they can make,” Monsebroten said.
As part of the presentation, resources were provided for those who may struggle with thoughts of suicide, or know someone who does. This includes the new phone number 988, a suicide and trauma line to reach out to in moments of crisis.
Booths were set up at the event, including one run by Bradley Aune from the veterans employment program of Job Service North Dakota.
“We are here to support veterans, my role is to support employment. Their role is to educate on veteran suicide and veteran resources,” Aune said.
While the event was focused on veteran suicides, it provided information for anyone who may struggle with thoughts of suicide.
A Narcan booth was set up to provide education on the use of Narcan and how it can help for folks dealing with drug abuse.
“Mental health, substance abuse and suicide can all be connected so we educate on this stuff too. People seem interested, asking a lot of questions,” Richland County Public Health Nurse Miranda Andel said.
An “Ask a Therapist” booth was set up for people with questions regarding mental health treatment or were curious about other things regarding mental health.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AFSP, an organization which focuses on education and research, was present at the event. AFSP’s booth was run by Samantha Christopherson, who helps organize local events, like the Out of Darkness Walk in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“We do a lot of different work. Nationally we are known for our research. Locally we do prevention education, advocacy and support for survivors. Really we are just trying to change the culture regarding mental health,” Christopherson said.
As part of the presentation, Christopherson talked about different programs offered by the AFSP free of charge. The organization goes to anywhere that people gather, schools, churches, community groups, and provides education and a space to have tough conversations.
The event also hosted local musicians, door prizes and a meal served by the Legion Auxiliary Post 88.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.