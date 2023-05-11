Senior honor students shared a table as they were recognized for the things they have accomplished academically. Pictured from left are Haylee Medenwaldt, Haylee Meyer, Gracie Kaczynski, Braydon Jelinek, Zoey Bohnenstingl and Lauren Oster.
In the early 1900s, the Lidgerwood Women’s Club held a banquet for young women who showed excellence in academics. Over time, the event grew, welcoming more women’s club members and began being held consecutively. In the early 2000s, the banquet started welcoming young men who had achieved high marks in their classes.
Almost 100 years after the first consecutive banquets, on Wednesday, May 10, the Women’s Club held the 96th Annual Women’s Club Honor Banquet. The event welcomes high school students with no more than one B to be recognized by the community.
“The Women’s Club has been doing this for that long," President Ronda Hoesel said. "The grading is for just that year, not the whole grade point average but just that year."
This year, 16 students were recognized. As part of the banquet, students got to wear their prom outfits, listen to a guest speaker and enjoy live music.
“I think it is a great thing to do, to honor the students that are very successful in school," said Kara Siemieniewski, a junior honor student. "We put our heart into our work and it is a good way to honor us, and for all of us to celebrate our accomplishments."
Guest speaker Sue Heitkamp spoke about the importance of the students to the community and the growth that they will go through as they set out on their own. Each year, the speaker’s role is to inspire and give advice to students. Heitkamp, a graduate from Lidgerwood, talked about her path to becoming a nurse and how she found her calling.
“I feel really great. I loved everything that happened, the music was awesome and Sue did a great job on her speech,” said senior honor student Gracie Kaczynski, who gave the student response.
Students were accompanied by a parent, typically their mother, to help them celebrate their accomplishment. Many of the adults in attendance were previous honor students, or had peers who had been honor students.
“I read the history of it. The students used to have to assemble and march in to music. It used to be just the girls, until about 20 years ago. We decided to acknowledge them as well at the banquet,” Hoesel said.
Middle school honor students were not left out. This year, two eighth graders were recognized. As middle schoolers, they got to act as servers for the event and experience it in the hopes that they will work hard to return as a high school student.
“It takes a lot of effort behind the scenes of actually doing your homework. Outside of class, reading and practicing, trying to work at it,” Siemieniewski said.
Entertainment at the event was provided by Elise and Adalyn Picken, accompanied by Tammy Goerger.
In order to keep the tradition running year after year, the Women’s Club has created a detailed system for putting on the event. The club splits into several committees. One committee may be in charge of food while another focuses on entertainment, for example.
“For the Women’s Club, it means the world because it is our main objective of the year. It is the one main thing that we do,” Hoesel said.
This organization has given the group the opportunity to honor hundreds of Lidgerwood students throughout the years. Funding for the event is provided by sales of the Women’s Club’s cookbook.