In the early 1900s, the Lidgerwood Women’s Club held a banquet for young women who showed excellence in academics. Over time, the event grew, welcoming more women’s club members and began being held consecutively. In the early 2000s, the banquet started welcoming young men who had achieved high marks in their classes.

Almost 100 years after the first consecutive banquets, on Wednesday, May 10, the Women’s Club held the 96th Annual Women’s Club Honor Banquet. The event welcomes high school students with no more than one B to be recognized by the community.