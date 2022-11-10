U.S. Air Force veteran Arnie Althoff was presented with gifts during the ceremony to help thank him for his work in the Hankinson Public School community garden. Althoff has helped maintain the garden since its inception.
There are many ways to celebrate Veterans Day. At the Hankinson Veterans Day appreciation event, the Hankinson Pirates showed off all the ways they celebrate. From music to thank you cards, the Pirates’ appreciation for veterans was on full display Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Things kicked off at 12 p.m. with a meal for the veterans served by students. Once the crowd was fed, everyone took their seats and the 1 p.m. ceremony began.
Every portion of the event was put on by Hankinson students, save for the performance by the 188th Army Band. The school’s involvement was intentional as Hankinson elementary principal and event organizer Anne Biewer wanted to get as many students helping as possible.
“I am very happy. The meal, the traditions of my students and staff was a total school effort from K through 12. It is special for us. It is a good culture. School culture,” Biewer said.
Acting as hosts for the event was a trio of Hankinson high school students: Cruz Hernandez, Ruston Kath and Rex Roeder. The three worked together to introduce acts and move the program forward.
One notable part of the event included the unfurling of the large flag. Taking up nearly half of the gym, the flag was brought out by the Hankinson football and volleyball teams as the second graders sang “This land is Your Land.”
The event served a variety of purposes, both for the veterans and the students. It helped to both honor veterans and educate the students.
“I have a couple reasons to do this. One is to show the students how to appreciate the veterans and the next thing is to provide our students with the opportunity to speak in public and share their talents. Everybody feels good in the end,” Biewer said.
While every veteran was honored at the event, one was recognized for his work with the school’s community garden. U.S. Air Force veteran Arnie Althoff has been an active contributor to the community garden since its inception in 2013. In order to thank him for his consistent work, Althoff was presented with a Pirates shirt and travel mug.
The event ended with a performance by the 188th Army Band. This brass quintet played a set of music from throughout the history of the United States military. The performance included opportunities for the crowd to sing “Home on the Range” and “America the Beautiful."
“The little kids can see what a veteran is, who a veteran is and what it means to a veteran to have something like this. This is the way to do it. Everything is tied together and that is the way it should be,” army veteran in attendance Lyle Prochnow said.
Near the end of the 188th’s set, they performed "Armed Forces on Parade." This medley highlights the marches of the different branches of the military. As each march played veterans, and family members of those in that branch were asked to stand. At the event were members of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy.
“When the 188 played the six or seven songs it was fantastic. To me, each and every part of it was outstanding. I won’t forget it. I will keep it with me,” Prochnow said.