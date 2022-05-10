A year being super(intendent)

Anthony Morrison spends every day in the halls of Wyndmere public school. He is not a teacher, a principal, or a janitor. Morrison does most of his work behind the scenes, yet his job is vital for the school to function.
A school’s superintendent is responsible for communications between the school, state, and school board. It is an important role that makes sure the school is running properly. They often act behind the scenes rather than in the classroom.
Last year, Morrison joined the Wyndmere public schools team as the superintendant. He was hired at the end of the 2020-21 school year and began his first full year as superintendent for the 2021-22 school year.
“I am grateful to the Wyndmere community and all the students and faculty. I am happy to be apart of the community, a part of the Warbird nation,” Morrison said.
Before being hired as superintendent, Morrison had worked as a substitute and a principal. His experience in these roles helped prepare him for the challenge of superintendent.
“The superintendent has to do a lot of office work doing reports and budgets to make sure the school is up to standards. And also relaying that information to the school board and the community,” Morrison said.
Moving across the country for a new role can prove challenging. Morrison had been working in the New Mexico/Arizona area before taking the position in Wyndmere. Making the move with his wife and children was a big change.
“My grandmother was born and raised in this county [Richland]. She had come from here, when I saw that the position was available here I was really excited to see what that would be like. Her family has a farm in Great Bend and I went there as a child. I just thought that would be something really neat, to have that connection with my grandmother,” Morrison said.
The work it takes to be a superintendent can be quite a bit according to Morrison. For him, the most important aspect of the job is dealing with time.
“Time management has always been and always will be something I can get better at. Making sure that when I am looking at my day that it is as effective as it can be,” Morrison said.
Each day Morrison gets to work and writes down a list of everything he hopes to accomplish that day. Some days he finishes the entire list, while other days need to have things moved to the next list.
On top of the demands of the superintendent position Morrison is working on getting his doctorate.
“This year has been a learning curve. There are a lot of things I have known how to do. But, there is a difference between knowing what you need to do and having the experience of actually doing it,” Morrison said.
As the year wraps up Morrison has learned a lot about the position and is excited about moving forward into the next school year.
