I moved into my apartment in Wahpeton in the middle of December 2021. Luckily, there wasn’t any snow on the ground as two of my buddies and I wedged a table, around corners and up too many sets of stairs to the third floor of my building.
That night we sat at the table for supper, only to find it was unbalanced and would tip over if too many people put their plates on the same side. After some cleanup, some games and some time trying to figure out how to set the internet up we decided it was time for bed. I didn’t have a mattress or couch yet. The three of us slept in sleeping bags on the carpeted floor next to my bed frame.
It was a fun week before I started work at the News Monitor. I would drive up and down from the Twin Cities constantly. The three-hour treks prepared me for the year of driving around Richland County every day and helped me find ways to make the time fly by in the car. Once, I even made the trip twice in the same day, coming up with stories about where the other drivers were and where they were going. I am pretty sure I passed the president three times that day. When I finally got settled in, it was time to start my first day at the News Monitor.
I had been preparing for this job for years. Throughout all of college I was studying and working so that I could do exactly this. I even spent time working at a barcode manufacturing company, which helped me realize how badly I didn’t want to work at a barcode manufacturing company and instead wanted to work as a journalist.
Now, a year after I began at the News Monitor as a reporter, I have learned a lot. I take better photos, I am better at scheduling and I have contacts across the county. I wanted to look back and share a story from when I first started. The story of how I first found Hankinson feels relevant now, given this week’s weather.
It was my first assignment, a boys basketball game hosted by the Hankinson Pirates. My first day had been introductory, finding out where to make coffee, plotting out who I would say hi to on my way to my desk every morning, setting up my email, that sort of thing. This game was going to be my first story, the first event I covered.
I had worked as a sports reporter and editor at my college paper. While I wasn’t much of an athlete, beyond half a season of rugby that resulted in a torn ACL, I knew what I was doing.
Getting ready for the story, I ran into two issues. Firstly I had never been to Hankinson, I would be relying on Google Maps to get me there. Secondly, the weather was turning sour. But, the snow outside could not outweigh the excitement and anxiety I had for writing this story. It was something I needed to do.
I have driven through plenty of snowstorms, though nine times out of 10 it was because I was driving home. Now, in an unfamiliar area, I had to find Hankinson when I couldn’t even see the front of my car.
The drive there was intense, my hands gripped the steering wheel tight enough that my knuckles were the same color as the blistering winds I was driving into. I didn’t know if I was on the right side of the road, I only knew I was on the road at all because the GPS said go in a straight line and I hadn’t been turned over in a ditch. Behind me, I could see flashes of a truck’s headlights inches from my bumper.
According to an annoying little ding sound from Google Maps, I had missed the turn towards Hankinson. I pulled into what I think was a driveway and turned around. This time, I made the turn. I then missed the curve into Hankinson and had to go south, past the train tracks and come into town on the south side.
After finding a parking spot in what I think was an employee parking lot, I finally released my grip on the steering wheel and took a breath.
Looking back I could have, and should have, said I wasn’t comfortable driving in those conditions. But this was the first story I had at my new job. I wasn’t going to pass it up. I didn’t want to seem undedicated or lazy.
Despite leaving early, I got the game halfway through the second quarter. Not wanting to be in the way of anyone I sat in the stands and got weird angles and blurry photos. Since then I have found much better places to stand at games.
At the end of the game I talked to coach Gaukler. The Pirates had won 59-46 after a close start to the game against Richland 44.
As I put on my coat, I was happy that I what I needed and would be able to write the story. This joy was ruined when I stepped outside and was reminded of the journey I would need to go on back home.
The drive home was much the same, though my GPS was being silly and sent me through Fairmount to get back to Wahpeton. Shadows of the ditches flanked me, pushing me back to the center of the road. Looking back, I am pretty sure I was using the entire road as a single lane. I was lucky I didn’t pass anyone leaving town. When the speed limit finally dropped from 65 to 25 –the speed I had been driving the entire time – I knew I was home.
Later that month, I did a story on a retiring snowplow driver who advised against doing exactly what I did on my first assignment. I was glad the interview was over the phone so my knowing grin wasn’t on display as we talked.
I haven’t driven through any major snow storms since then, at least not for work. I do enough sliding around trying to get out of my apartment parking lot.