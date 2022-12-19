I moved into my apartment in Wahpeton in the middle of December 2021. Luckily, there wasn’t any snow on the ground as two of my buddies and I wedged a table, around corners and up too many sets of stairs to the third floor of my building.

That night we sat at the table for supper, only to find it was unbalanced and would tip over if too many people put their plates on the same side. After some cleanup, some games and some time trying to figure out how to set the internet up we decided it was time for bed. I didn’t have a mattress or couch yet. The three of us slept in sleeping bags on the carpeted floor next to my bed frame.



Tags