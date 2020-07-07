The Hankinson Science and Engineering Fair was held on Tuesday, June 16 under unorthodox circumstances.
For the first time the Science Fair consisted only of online presentations due to COVID-19. The students participated using Zoom to present their projects to peers, school faculty and college professors. Head Coach of the Hankinson Science Fair team Patty Kratcha was proud of the fair’s success.
“I think we were all a bit skeptical at first, but incredibly happy with how it turned out,” Kratcha said.
Because of the pandemic, the fair was up in the air and the students and coaches who participated were disappointed that the presentations were going to be held online.
“We reached out to the International Science Fair, and we asked ‘What can we do?’ the students have a right to be seen. They told us that any research done after Jan. 1, 2020 can be held over and be shown next spring. Okay, that was great,” Kratcha said.
The fair was held online where students and faculty had to adapt to using Zoom, a digital format used for virtual meetings. A virtual awards ceremony was also held for the students. Three of the four top spots in the junior division and four of the top five spots in the senior division went to Hankinson students.
One of the participants in the fair was sophomore Madelyn Foertsch, whose project was titled, “An Analysis of Road Safety in School Zones.”
Foertsch used a radar gun to clock the speeds of parents’ and students’ driving habits in school zones. She started working on it in November 2019 and went through January, she said. When she found out the fair was to be held online, she admitted she was disappointed.
“I was a little bit sad because it was my first year at doing science fair,” Foertsch said.
“I was looking forward to doing it in person, and getting that feel, so it was weird doing it online and everything.”
The goal to reach the judges of the fair was accomplished online.
“At the beginning when we didn’t think we wouldn’t have a fair of any kind (we were) devastated,” Kratcha said. “We put in months of work. I have students who started way back in May of 2019, we have such a group of unique projects.
“Some students put in hundreds of hours, when they thought, ‘I did all of this research and no one is going to see it,’” Kratcha continued. “There was an air of disappointment for those students who worked for months on these presentations, but through online viewings the fair was successful.”
“We were very blessed, there was a lot of activity that helped our virtual (presentations). It took a little bit to pull it together. It took a lot of people throughout the region to drive opportunity in some form,” Kratcha said. “It wasn’t what we were used to, but at least it was something, and fortunately that was the best we could do.
“I am beyond thankful for the incredible for the incredible generosity of many to see (us) through this science fair year,” Kratcha continued.
“Finally, we have two students that completed lab work after Jan. 1, 2020. They are allowed to keep that work over and present it at the Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair in 2021 instead of the virtual one in 2020,” Kratcha said.
Students who participated in the junior division were Elise Elliot, Marley Post, Gavin Kratcha, Kenadi David, Denver Nelson and Andrew Jean.
Students who participated in the senior division were Chase Evans, Abigail Post, Dorothy Hermes, Allison Habib, Aiden Bladow, Kolby Sheggerud, Emma Kratcha, Samuel Elliot and Madelyn Foertsch.
Allison Habib placed third in the region with her project “An Analysis of Freshwater Sources and Floating Plant Contaminant Reduction.” Habib will be a senior this fall.
Madelyn Foertsch placed fourth in the region with her project “An Analysis of Road Safety in School Zones.” Foertsch will be a junior this fall.
The Sweepstakes winner, who placed first in the junior division, was Gavin Kratcha with his project, “Utilizing Nutrient Management of Tiled and Non- Tiled Fields to Improve Zea Mays Productivity.” Kratcha will be a freshman this fall.
The assistant coaches were Lesa Wilm, Jill Post and Jeremy Post.
