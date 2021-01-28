Amber Meyer of Hankinson missing

Update: Amber Meyer was found in Vermillion, South Dakota, Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said. Levshovsky said Meyer is OK.
Amber Meyer, 35, of Hankinson is missing, according to Facebook posts made by family members and friends.
Meyer was last seen in Hankinson on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3:30 p.m. A neighbor said they saw an unknown vehicle near her residence at that time. Her phone was pinged last night in Spencer, Iowa.
Meyer has cerebral palsy and uses a red walker. She also wears braces on her legs with butterflies on them, and she drags her legs and sways back and forth when she walks, Amber’s sister Elisa Kelsch said in a Facebook post.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office did not return a call for comment at the time of publishing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
