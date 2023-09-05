American Cancer Society utilizes many tools against cancer

Supporters of Relay for Life, an annual American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit, have a goal of $60,000. This year’s Relay for Life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minn.
Nearly $23,000 has been raised as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, by 2023’s Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin teams. Supporters of Relay for Life, an annual American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit, have a goal of $60,000.
This year’s Relay for Life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Daily News previously reported that festivities will take place on the campus’ northeast side. The event will include the traditional Survivor Walk, followed by all guests being invited to complete laps.
People participating in Harvest Fest and Relay for Life are reminded of a few things:
• “Campsites,” locations for day-of fundraising and other fun, may be set up at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
• It is not too late to purchases luminaries, which will be displayed along the sidewalk Saturday. Luminaries are displayed in honor or memory of a loved one with cancer. The suggested price is $10, or two for $15. For more information, call Carol Poppel at 701-403-9232 or email her at poppelcarol@gmail.com.
• Visitors are asked to bring their own tables and chairs.
• Being part of a team is not mandatory for Relay For Life participants. “The entire community is welcome to remember and celebrate those who’ve died from, are facing or have survived cancer,” Daily News previously reported.
“The CHI Planning Committee has a fun family day planned for Harvest Fest,” Poppel wrote to Relay for Life supporters. “There will be lots of games, coloring, face painting and balloons, food, a tour of the Farm at St. Francis and much more.”
Even more ample than the activities during Harvest Fest and Relay for Life are the ways that ACS and its partners continue to utilize grants, research and public support in advancing the fight against cancer.
More than $200,000 in lodging and transportation grants were given in 2022 to health partners around North Dakota and South Dakota. Those partners include Sanford in Fargo, according to ACS.
“We are just about to launch our road to recovery program in Fargo as well,” ACS stated. “It provides free rides to and from home in the Fargo area.”
Earlier this year, ACS approved funding for 90 new Extramural Discovery Science (EDS) research and career development grants. The grants, totaling more than $45 million, will fund investigators at 67 institutions across the United States.
"These new research and career development grants will not only aid in the discovery of new treatments for cancer patients and care for survivors, but find better ways to help overcome disparities associated with the disease,” said Dr. Elvan Daniels, senior vice president, center for diversity in cancer research at the American Cancer Society. “It’s very fulfilling to be able to offer these needed funds to help drive these areas of study.”
One of the investigators is Dr. Motoki Takaku, an assistant professor with the University of North Dakota’s biomedical sciences department. Dr. Takaku was awarded a four-year $792,000 award by ACS to further his project on “The function of GATA3 and its mutations in breast cancer."
“GATA3 is a transcription factor that is frequently mutated in breast cancers,” UND stated. “Dr. Takaku’s group has developed a novel assay to investigate GATA3 functions and the mechanisms through which GATA3 mutations promote luminal breast cancer. This work will inform the development of new therapeutic strategies for luminal breast cancers.”
ACS continues to be proud of its status as the largest non-government, non-profit funding source of cancer research in the United States.
“(We seek) to improve the lives of cancer patients, families, and caregivers through research, patient services, and advocacy,” ACS stated. “To maximize impact, ACS has established six priority research areas to advance our mission: etiology or causes of cancer, obesity/healthy eating and active living, diagnosis and screening, treatment, survivorship, and health equity across the continuum. These topics will require fundamental, preclinical, clinical, and implementation research as well as multidisciplinary research teams to tackle the complexities of cancers and cancer care.”