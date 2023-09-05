American Cancer Society utilizes many tools against cancer

Supporters of Relay for Life, an annual American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit, have a goal of $60,000. This year’s Relay for Life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minn.

 Courtesy American Cancer Society

Nearly $23,000 has been raised as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, by 2023’s Relay For Life of Richland Wilkin teams. Supporters of Relay for Life, an annual American Cancer Society (ACS) benefit, have a goal of $60,000.

This year’s Relay for Life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Daily News previously reported that festivities will take place on the campus’ northeast side. The event will include the traditional Survivor Walk, followed by all guests being invited to complete laps.



