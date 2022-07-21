Purchase Access

In a small grove of trees just south of Mooreton, past Bagg Bonanza Farm, across the little river called the Texas Crossing and down two different kinds of brown dirt roads rests a gentle cemetery. It is not large or fancy. It does not show off nor does it get many visitors; the families of those buried there have long since moved away.

The Divet Cemetery is a quiet, secluded place and acts as a resting place for 10 children who lived when Richland County was in its infancy, and before North Dakota became a state.



