Ten children are buried at the Divet Cemetery. Five have headstones. While the Root childrens' headstones have been set down due to local vandalism the Goltz childrens' headstone still stands. In the hundred years that the cemetery was not maintained, it was one of the only markers showing that the cemetery was there.
In a small grove of trees just south of Mooreton, past Bagg Bonanza Farm, across the little river called the Texas Crossing and down two different kinds of brown dirt roads rests a gentle cemetery. It is not large or fancy. It does not show off nor does it get many visitors; the families of those buried there have long since moved away.
The Divet Cemetery is a quiet, secluded place and acts as a resting place for 10 children who lived when Richland County was in its infancy, and before North Dakota became a state.
When the cemetery was first created, it was named after the Root family who originally owned the property. Three Root children are buried there, alongside three Divet children, two Goltz children, one Backhaus child and one Hoefts child.
Janet Gagelin, who helps maintain the cemetery, believes that most of the children buried there died of diptheria, a bacterial disease which was widespread in the late 1800s.
“Infant mortality was really high. You can find so many instances of children who were born and died and they were not even accounted for, but we know there was lots of infant mortality, whether it was from diptheria or just from the times and things happening,” Gagelin said.
It was later renamed the Divet Cemetery due to the information on it gathered from the Divet Story, a piece written by Guy Divet on the history of Richland County.
According to former history and political science instructor Bruce Eckre, the cemetery dates to around the 1870s and was used by some of Richland County’s earliest pioneers. After the Root family moved away. the cemetery was deeded to Mooreton township.
As time wore on, the cemetery fell out of use. The headstones for the root children toppled over and the little patch of woods overtook their graves. A hundred years passed and few knew about the cemetery.
In the early 2000s, locals decided it was time to give the cemetery the respect it deserved.
“It is about respect for the cemetery, respect for those who are here. Even if you don’t know them they still deserve your respect, because you know they walked the earth,” Gagelin said.
The grass was mowed and space cleared out for the gravesites. When caretakers first took on the project they brought a pistol with them due to the badgers, and potential other animals, that lived in the grove.
A sign was made to mark the location and small metal plaques were created to mark out the graves of the children without headstones.
“Everybody has got a story, and so what are their stories? Some are tragic, some are funny, some are whatever. The bottom line is that these children belonged to someone, they were someone’s sister, brother, child, grandchild. We just thought this was the best way we could honor them without their families around,” Gagelin said.
The headstones for the Root children remain lying down. Gagelin said that local kids made a habit of knocking them over, so they stopped putting them back up.
Two of the children buried in the cemetery remain nameless.They had either died too early to be named, or no record was ever made of their names. Children whose names are unknown are marked as “child.”
The cemetery’s caretakers used a method called witching or dowsing in order to find the locations of the unmarked graves. Witching is a practice often used to find underground water, minerals and graves. It involves loosely holding two metal rods parallel to each other and watching where they cross.
Gagelin welcomes visitors to come and pay their respects at the cemetery, as long as it is done respectfully. She does not want to see the place turn into a park or picnic spot, rather she hopes people visit it and see it as another part of Richland County’s history.
