Anderson hired as reporter for News Monitor

“I am pleased to announce the addition of Tris Anderson to our award winning team,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “Tris brings a positive energy to our newsroom. I look forward to his coverage of Richland County and the News Monitor.”
Anderson started Monday, Sept. 21 and his office is located within the Daily News building in Wahpeton.
Anderson was born and raised north of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Washington. After completing high school in 2014, he attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, to pursue a computer science degree.
After two years of pursuing computer science, he lost his passion for it and began to discover a passion for journalism as he tuned in to the 2016 presidential election, Anderson said. He quickly changed his major to journalism and pursued minors in economics and political science.
During his time as a
journalism student, Anderson served as a reporter and city news editor for Western’s student paper, The Western Front. He also wrote for The Planet, Western’s environmental magazine and Klipsun, Western’s features magazine. He covered a variety of topics while a student journalist including the effects of vote-by-mail on voter turnout, the Hanford nuclear site, and homelessness.
“I am happy to welcome Tris to our newsroom and know he will do a terrific job of covering our outlying communities in Richland County,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “Tris will cover news and sports and is excited to get started and learning about his new coverage area.”
Anderson may be reached at 701-642-8585 x131.
