Anti-censorship sentiment shared at ‘Coffee with Legislators’

North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, seen commenting at 'Coffee with Legislators.'

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event. There is more than one article because of the scope of discussion and because Friday, Feb. 24 is “Crossover,” the halfway point of the current North Dakota Legislative Assembly.

“We’re not banning books, we’re banning content,” North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, said Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.



Tags