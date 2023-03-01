Armstrong applauds SECURE act’s passage in House

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., during a recent address of the North Dakota Senate.

 Courtesy State of North Dakota

North Dakota’s three-man delegation in the 118th U.S. Congress concluded February with dual announcements. One was for the representative’s successful bill. The other was for the two senators joining two regional neighbors on a reintroduced bill.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ Monday, Feb. 27 passage of the SECURE Notarization Act of 2023. The act, introduced by Reps. Armstrong and Madeline Dean, D-Pa., updates and secures the notarization process of the United States. It was Armstrong’s first bill to pass the House in the current session.

Armstrong applauds SECURE act’s passage in House

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven, left, and Kevin Cramer, right, both R-N.D., seen with Tom Shorma during a 2020 visit to Wahpeton. The legislators are among the sponsors of the reintroduced Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mineral Spacing Act.


Tags