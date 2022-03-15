When Hankinson native Chris Nelson went to live at the south pole, he was met with freezing temperatures, a vast desert of snow, and the opportunity of a lifetime.
Nelson first heard about a chance to live at the South Pole when the pandemic struck, he was looking for work.
“When COVID started, I saw that work was slowing down. I went online looking for jobs and saw that the government was hiring for someone to work in Antarctica,” Nelson said.
Taking the job, Nelson set off to work as a boiler technician and HVAC facilities technician.
Though COVID was not present at the South Pole while Nelson was there, it still had an impact. The already small number of people at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, the American base at which Nelson spent most of his time, was reduced further. During the summer months, only 52 people were with Nelson at the base, in the winter it was only 39.
On top of the pandemic, the South Pole isn’t an ideal vacation spot for other reasons. The highest temperature Nelson experienced the entire year was -4 degrees and temperatures were as low as -170 degrees.
“On the warmest day I went out for a snowmobile ride in a short sleeve shirt, it felt nice,” Nelson said.
On the bottom of the earth, the sunset and sunrise work differently. The base would see continuous darkness for six months of the year before a six-month period of sun.
Even the air at the South Pole is different from the air found in North Dakota. Much like on mountain tops, the South Pole’s air is thinner. This can make it harder to breathe.
“It is a big shock. There is less oxygen and the air is dry. You don’t do much at first, just get used to it. For the first week I couldn’t go up a flight of stairs without losing my breath,” Nelson said.
When Nelson first arrived in Antarctica he was at the McMurdo Station, on the edge of the continent. After spending a month there he traveled inward to the South Pole.
“We got to the McMurdo Station but we couldn’t get out right away because of the weather. After a month or so I got on a five-hour flight and went to the South Pole base,” Nelson said.
Working in HVAC, it was Nelson’s job to keep the boiler and heating system working. Being so remote provided challenges, however.
“There is no storehouse for parts there. You have to make sure you can keep it running. If something breaks it can take 2-3 days to get a new part,” Nelson said, “It was challenging, but it was very rewarding.”
The remote base had all sorts of different amenities to keep its residents happy. The group had wifi but their phones weren’t always available. The base housed a library, movies, board games and video games.
“You rely on the people you are with for entertainment. It was very social,” Nelson said.
Since coming home, Nelson has gone back to work in HVAC in Fargo. He enjoyed seeing fresh fruits and eggs as he returned.
Nelson says he may one day go back to the third American Antarctic base, though he may wait until his daughter grows up a bit before he does.
“Every day was interesting, it was the coldest and darkest place in the world, there were big telescopes and a ton of work being done. Every day was an adventure,” Nelson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.