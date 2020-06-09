Autosteer and GPS have changed the game in farming

Andy Beyer of rural Kent, Minnesota, owner of Beyer Seed Company, started farming in 1976 and has witnessed firsthand the technological evolution of agriculture. The most pertinent changes he has seen in his career are autosteer and GPS, making agricultural equipment steer on their own.
Planters and sprayers now have automatic shut offs. This is where the seeder will shut off automatically in areas that have already been planted and for sprayers, sections of fields that have already been sprayed.
Beyer started with a pick-up sprayer then moved on to a pull type. The boom on the pick-up sprayer had only a boom length of 42 feet. Today, a high wheel sprayer has a 142-foot boom, which are the arms that extend from the machinery and dispense chemical onto the crops in their early stages of development.
Autosteer has made tilling beans easier since it takes so much precision to get between the rows of crops without damaging the plants.
“Before autosteer if you watch out the side window and line things up it wasn’t so bad I guess, but with auto steer you’re not as worn out at the end of the day, Beyer said.”
In the 1980s, times for farmers were difficult. Some had to refinance and others were forced out. Interest rates were up to 18 percent, making turning a profit for small farmers nearly impossible. Things turned around in the ‘90s, but 2011 to 2013 was Beyer’s generation’s accumulative money-making period. This is when there was a growing market and demand for newer technology like autosteer and GPS occurred.
Beyer said that equipment in the ‘80s was as reliable as it is in 2020, but now farmers can use diagnostics to repair problems.
“The first thing a mechanic does is pull a laptop out and plug it into the machine, because all of the engines are all computerized,” Beyer said.
The evolution has become a revolution in the past 20 years in GPS technology. Autosteer affects higher yields and even genetics. With GPS and autosteer there is less overlap, they save the farmers on fuel, and like Beyer said, less operator fatigue.
“In the last 10 years farmers have more access to invariable planting, fertilizer application and automatic section control. For row crops, automatic section control saves farmers the most money due to lack of overlap,” said Outback Guidance Territory Manager Mark Evans.
The revolution also includes knowing where the ground’s nutritional needs are by spreading more or less fertilizer through these systems run through invariable rate maps.
“Tractors now have wi-fi built into them so you can do wireless updates, remote access reports. In the past you needed a modem and a separate data plan. Now with GPS you can use the hot spot on your phone,” Evans explained.
More farmers are moving towards Ntrip, Networked Transport of RTCM via Internet Protocal, which receives signals from cell towers requiring less hardware. It’s becoming more interconnected and the data is easier to access than in the past.
When Beyer started farming in 1976 it would have been impossible to predict the technological revolution of farming in 2020. Now combines, swathers, sprayers, seeders, and every other kind of implement can run on its own, saving farmers from fatigue, high fuel prices, and the waste of seed or spray. It’s unimaginable how the industry will progress in the next 20 years, but as technology advances, so will agriculture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.