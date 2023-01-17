Awards presented for dispatchers
Dispatcher Sarah Hoops walked the son of a patient through the Heimlich maneuver over the phone. For this she was recognized with an award at the Board of Commissioners meeting

 Levi Jones

Four emergency dispatchers – Cassie Wasiloski, Sarah Hoops, Sarah Knutson and Cassie Grenz – were recognized with the presentation of awards at the Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The awards were for the honorees' work during calls including walking the son of a patient through the Heimlich maneuver and assisting with delivery during labor.

The Commission heard from representatives of Ambulance Service Inc. (ASI), the emergency medical service company which covers Wilkin County and most of Richland County, after an increased volume of complaints and concerns were received starting in Oct. 2022 due to longer response time. Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, 2022, a large number of complaints were sent in. The complaints came as a result of delays in service, unstaffed rigs and both active rigs being in Fargo simultaneously.