Barbie Wyman was named the Hankinson photo contest winner on Thursday, Dec. 3. The contest, which began in October, judged photos based on how they showcased Hankinson’s community events, outdoor recreation and retail.
Wyman said she was shocked when she learned she was the winner of the contest.
“If it brings people to Hankinson that’s great, that’s what the whole contest was for. To me that picture is peace and serenity or maybe do a little fishing, or come and look,” Wyman said.
Wyman doesn’t remember exactly where she took the winning photo, but she suspects it was on public hunting grounds near Hankinson.
Not only did she win the contest, but she was also the second runner-up for her photo of the Hankinson 4th of July parade. In total, 151 photos were submitted for the contest and were narrowed down to the top five photos. Wyman said she submitted around 40 photos she had saved in her favorite photos file.
The photos will be used in a media campaign to bring people to town, one of the contest’s judges, DeeAnn Bilben, said.
“I found it striking,” Bilben said. “The first time I saw it I thought it was beautiful, I thought it should be on print somewhere in my house.”
Wyman enjoys photographing nature and all the nooks and crannies of natural beauty hidden around Hankinson. Her goal as a photographer is to spread joy by capturing beauty people may not ever see, even if it’s in their own backyard.
“A lot of times I’m right around here [taking photos] because there’s a lot to see here … just like if walk through this house there’s a lot of stuff and all of sudden you’ll walk through it and go, ‘I didn’t see that [before],’ and then you’ll have to go look at it. It’s the same thing out there,” she said.
A Hankinson resident for 24 years, she’s been photographing the town’s natural beauty for years now. She estimated she has hundreds of thousands of photos all stored between harddrives, flash drives and SD cards.
After an excursion, Wyman uploads her photos to Facebook for everyone to see.
She encouraged everyone to go out on an adventure and look for things they haven’t seen before, you don’t have to go far to find something beautiful, she said.
“Every day is an adventure and I have to share the adventures,” she said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, she said there’s no better time to hop in your car and go look for something beautiful.
“Look for the beauty, God puts it out there, you just have to look for it.”
