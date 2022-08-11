Barney Fire receives award

The Barney Fire Department was presented with a $2,500 grant from Corveta Agriscience through M&S Seed Thursday, Aug. 11.
“We are very grateful for the grant, everything always helps us do our job,” Barney Fire Chief Jim Moffet said.
The grant was awarded after M&S Seed nominated Barney Fire and applied for it, this is the second grant M&S Seed has helped give to a local community.
“Basically as reps you can nominate a nonprofit or something in your local community. We did it a few years back in another town, this year we did it in Barney. We are just trying to give back to the local communities and the people we work with,” M&S Seed Sales Rep Greg Selzer said.
The grant program is designed to let those who work with Corveta Agriscience give back to their communities.
“A lot of our seed customers are firemen and from the community so we wanted to give back to them,” M&S Seed Services representative Craig Mauch said.
According to Moffet, the grant will be put towards new radios for the department, as well as other expenses.
“We just got a quote on some new air bottles and four of them are like 52 [dollars], but that is going to be down the line,” Secretary treasurer of the Barney Fire Department and squad leader Jean Akers said.
Corveta Agriscience is an agriculture industry supplier founded in 2019.
