Barney Fire receives award
Buy Now

From left: M&S Seed sales representative Greg Selzer, Barney Fire training officer Jeff Erbis, Barney Fire secretary treasurer and squad leader Jean Akers, Barney Fire chief Jim Moffet, M&S Seed representative Craig Mauch. The check was given in front of a firetruck by the Barney Fire Department in Barney, North Dakota.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Barney Fire Department was presented with a $2,500 grant from Corveta Agriscience through M&S Seed Thursday, Aug. 11.

“We are very grateful for the grant, everything always helps us do our job,” Barney Fire Chief Jim Moffet said.



Tags

Load comments