Bill could ban books
These are just three of possibly many books that Leach Public Library in Wahpeton may have to remove from their collection if bill 1205 passes. “Fred Gets Dressed” is a book about a boy who gets dressed for the day. The book features images of Fred naked and trying on a variety of clothes, including his mother’s clothes. “And Tango Makes Three” is the true story of two gay penguins in a zoo that together raised a baby penguin. “Drama” is a graphic novel about a young teen navigating relationships, crushes and finding out who she is. Depending on interpretation of the bill these books, and many others, could be banned from libraries.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

North Dakota House Bill 1205 has received national attention as part of a wave of bills across the country addressing content available in libraries.

HB 1205 was introduced by North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, of Dickinson, North Dakota, and co-sponsored by Representative Vicky Steiner, also R-District 37, Dickinson.



