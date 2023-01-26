Bill could ban books

North Dakota House Bill 1205 has received national attention as part of a wave of bills across the country addressing content available in libraries.
HB 1205 was introduced by North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, of Dickinson, North Dakota, and co-sponsored by Representative Vicky Steiner, also R-District 37, Dickinson.
“This bill attempts to discontinue having public libraries maintain or promote certain books which contain explicit sexual material,” Lefor said in his testimony regarding the bill.
The current bill would ban libraries from possessing content deemed “explicit sexual material.” The bill defines explicit sexual material as a visual depiction of any of 12 listed subjects, including sexual intercourse, masturbation, sexual preferences, sexual identity and gender identity.
“Our parents made sure we grew up in a safe environment without having to put up with sickness like this,” Lefor said in his testimony.
While the bill is targeted towards protecting children, the bill as it currently stands would prohibit this content from any part of the library which children have access to. This would essentially take the book off of the shelves entirely, even if an adult wanted to check it out.
Libraries would be required to develop a policy of reviewing collections to make sure their collections do not violate the bill. While many libraries do have policies regarding their collection, which can be accessed some of these will need to be changed.
If an individual believes that a library contains a book in violation of HB 1205, they may submit a written request to the library. When the library receives this request, they will be given 30 days to remove the book or face a class B misdemeanor, which carries with it up to a $1,500 fine and 30 days imprisonment.
The possibility of jail time has left some librarians worried about their future, and the future of public libraries if this bill, or others like it, are passed.
“I am going to wait until we get to the bridge and see what the bridge looks like. I have this part of me that wants to stay and do what is best for my community and there is another part of me that knows I am going to spend so much time in jail. Because I am still going to hand you ‘This Book is Gay’ by Juno Dawson if that is the book that you want,” Leach Public Library Children's Librarian Rachel Kercher said.
Proponents of the bill have stated that its purpose is to protect children from content they are not yet mature enough to be exposed to.
“I looked at one of these books and it is disturbing and disgusting. In one of these books it has the following chapters, number one, 'Virginity is a Silly Label,' number two, 'Consent is Gray,' number three, 'A Hookup is Still a Relationship,' number four, 'Your Gender is Fluid,' number five, 'Promoting Sending Photos,'” Rep. Lefor said in his testimony for the bill.
Many of the books cited as problematic are sexual education books which present the ideas of various sexual acts, gender identity and sexuality. One of the cited books is targeted to children as young as nine years old.
According to Kercher, conversations about puberty, identity and sex are important to have. Having access to books that discuss those topics make those conversations easier.
“I think a lot of parents are uncomfortable having those conversations: what is sex, what is puberty, where do babies come from? Having a book that you can either hand to your child or read with your child is helpful. I remember being being that little kid and my parents gave me that where do babies come from book and they were like ‘Okay, let's talk about it now that you have read it. How do you feel?’” Kercher said.
HB 1205 has caused controversy among many librarians who oppose the bill. During committee testimony for the bill, 76 written and spoken testimonies were submitted, with 65 of them being in opposition to the bill.
“If you don’t like the book, don't read it. If you don’t think kids should have it, don't give it to them. It is the parent’s responsibility,” Hankinson librarian Lynnette Scheuring said.
Much of the bill’s criticism comes from the bill’s open definition of explicit sexual content and the possibility of jail time being attached to a violation.
“I think the people writing the bill and wanting the bill to go through aren’t fully realizing everything that is going to have to go away if this bill passes,” Kercher said.
Some librarians are concerned about the content they currently possess. Scheuring said that she has gotten complaints about books in her collection that feature LGBTQ subjects or characters. While the bill does allow for exceptions for books that “have serious artistic significance or works of anthropological significance,” what this means is unclear to Scheuring.
“A while ago. I was going through some old books that were falling apart. There is one from the '50s or '60s, ‘The Selkie.' It wasn’t sexual but it had a picture of a nude chick. I wouldn’t have taken it off the shelf if it wasn’t old and bad looking,” Scheuring said.
Rep. Lefor stated in his testimony that understanding what is considered explicit sexual content should be simple.
“For those that argue that they wouldn’t be able to figure out which books qualify under this scenario, I would say get another job,” Lefor said.
Other bills that seek to change library policies in regards to sexual content have been introduced in other states. In Minnesota, House Bill 248 states “A library in a public school building must not contain any pornographic material. A library in a public elementary school must not contain any sexually explicit content.”
As state legislatures argue over what content should be acceptable in public libraries, librarians are left wondering what will happen to their collections, and what will happen to them if they don’t agree.