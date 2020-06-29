Baby girl, Natalie Jo Jezusko, 6 pounds 14 ounces , was born June 9, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota, to Alyson (Hubrig) Jezusko and Scott Jezusko, Hankinson, North Dakota. Her grandparents are Gary and Kari Hubrig, Hankinson; Sarah Jezusko, Eagan, Minnesota; Jon Jezusko, Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Her great-grandparents are Marcy Buck, Fairmount, North Dakota; Doris Hubrig, Hankinson; and Gene and Nancy Pugh, Sandstone, Minnesota.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments