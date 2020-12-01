The Richland County Commission approved the pay raise and promotion of Richland County Jail Corrections Officer Patrick Thorsteinson during the Nov. 24 county commission meeting.
Thorsteinson was promoted to sergeant. After some research the sergeant position was found to have been unfilled for the last 20 years, Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky said.
Four commissioners voted yes and Commissioner Rollie Erhelt voted no, citing concerns about the precedent the raise and promotion would set. The pay increase and promotion were proposed with a future retirement in mind. However, the retirement has not been made official and Erhelt was concerned of dual pay should the retirement be postponed or not happen in the near future.
Commissioner Nathan Berseth said he understood Erhelt’s concern, but was concerned about the precedent of not paying the officer for the extra duties he’d undertaken in anticipation of the promotion.
“We brought him up about six months ago doing this. He’s finally to the point where he’s doing a lot of additional duties. He’s actually taken on the scheduling, he’s doing all the helping with the training … and supervising the other employees …” Leshovsky said.
Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said the jail budget is 90 percent spent for the year, when it’s typically 92 percent spent at this time, meaning the budget would have room to accommodate a pay raise.
The commission agreed to revisit the issue in six months.
Because commissioners Nathan Berseth and Tim Campbell attended the conference via video chat, the commission agreed to postpone the hiring decision for the Richland County Auditor position to the next meeting.
The current auditor, Leslie Hage, announced her resignation in October.
The commission also approved the NDSU Extension Office to begin advertising for the family nutrition agent position.
The county only provides office space for the extension agent. The extension agent’s salary is covered by a federal grant which has existed since 1994.
The meeting concluded with a send off for commissioner Dan Thompson. Thompson, who won his first election to the county commission in 2004, lost his most recent reelection race to Perry Miller. Miller has previously served on the commission.
The next county commission meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 8.
