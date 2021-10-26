‘Bread & Roses’ coming to Hankinson

“Bread & Roses: Stories and Songs of the Women’s Suffrage Era” is coming to the Hankinson Community Center Sunday, Nov. 14.
The production tells the stories of the women’s suffrage movement and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the implementation of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote.
Although the show is named for a famous strike, the Bread and Roses labor strike — which was organized by women to improve working conditions — many of the stories are not entirely focused on the suffrage movement.
Rather, they focus on other events and happenings during that time period such as World War I and baseball.
“During that era when women were fighting for their equality and their right to vote, there’s lots of other stuff going on at that same time,” Paulette Friday said.
With some exceptions to the music, the stories and music are all historically accurate.
The show was originally planned for 2020, but COVID-19 delayed it until this year.
The production is written, produced and directed by Friday. She grew up in Mantador, North Dakota and graduated from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson.
Friday has written and produced four other historical pieces that implement music and storytelling.
For each show she spends a significant amount of time reading, researching and listening to music of the past to create her productions. Her first show in this style occurred in 2015 and was about stories from the American Civil War.
American Civil War.
Friday had written a civil war story and approached a musician for an accompanying song. Before long, and somewhat unintentionally, Friday had enough stories and music for a show, and she’s been doing it ever since.
“I was just thinking about this simple story and this simple song to go with it, but you know how things happen. Sometimes somebody plants a seed and you just can’t get it out of your head,” she said.
She didn’t expect to be creating new shows every year, but the reception from audiences was positive and they wanted more and she’s continued on nearly every year since.
“I kept thinking, yeah, there’s a whole show here. What the heck, let’s try it and if nothing else we’ll have fun doing it,” she said.
The productions, while entertaining, are also meant to be educational for viewers.
Performers in the production are from Minnesota and include David Bengtson, Greg Donahue, Chuck Grussing, Terry Kennedy, Todd Nelson, Anne O’Flynn, Sara Robinson, Miriam Thornquist and Friday.
“It’s a very unique concept, the show is very unique, which makes it so special. I feel like we’re very fortunate to be able to bring this type of production to Hankinson because it has such a unique presentation to it. The music is again of the period and the musicians are fantastic,” Hankinson Commercial Club member DeeAnn Bilben said.
Because the show is funded through the Lake Regions Art Council, Friday is required to collect feedback from viewers. Feedback from Bread & Roses viewers so far has been:
“We enjoyed all aspects of the show — music, singing, dialogue, pictures, musicians. I learned a lot, too,” and “Great production with so much talent while delivering history in a fun way.”
The Hankinson Commercial Club and Hankinson Community Betterment Club worked together to help bring the production to town.
Tickets to the event are $25. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. by the Hankinson American Legion Auxiliary and the performance will begin around 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.