Break out your freshest pair of lederhosens for Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 25, will be filled with beer, brats and buds as Hankinson hosts its 19th annual Oktoberfest.
The day starts off with the Kolorfest Fun Run & Walk at 8 a.m. The event starts at the Veterans Memorial Park Building on Lake Elsie.
“At a few different spots around the lake, they’re going to be blasting people with color on their T-shirts,” said Julie Falk, Hankinson Commercial Club vice president and chairperson for Oktoberfest.
A sidewalk sales and craft fair begins at 9 a.m. in downtown Hankinson. Currently, 15 vendors are attending the event, Falk said. More vendors will likely join as the event gets closer.
The Hankinson High School marching band will formally kick off Oktoberfest with a performance down Main Street at 10:45 a.m.
“The ceremony starts at 10:45 (a.m.) In Munich, (Germany,) they have a ceremonial start to kick off their event,” Falk said.
Music begins at 11 a.m. with performances by the El Zagal German Shriner’s Band, The Larry Olsen Band and The Squires Band.
“El Zagal German Shriner’s Band has been with us for all 19 years that we’ve had the Oktoberfest in Hankinson. So we’re glad to have them back. And then The Squire’s Band has been here for, I believe, the last four or five (years) and The Larry Olson band has never come to Oktoberfest, but they have been a good part of our Polka Fest music fest in the past. And they’re a really fun band. It’s German music, so that’s kind of fun. … I really enjoy that part of Oktoberfest and the food,” Falk said.
Food will be served starting at 11 a.m. The food, prepared and served by the Hankinson Commercial Club and volunteers, includes Germany’s greatest hits, such as: brats sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, knoephla soup, laugenbrezel, kuchen and more.
While the adults enjoy beer and sauerkraut, there’s plenty of activities for children such as crafts, games, scavenger hunts and more. There’s even a root beer keg for the under-21s.
Hankinson Renewable Energy is also sponsoring inflatables for children free of charge to all attendees.
Many of the day’s activities and events will take place at or near the Hankinson Community Center.
The Hankinson Oktoberfest is inspired by Oktoberfest held in Germany every September. Hankinson’s Oktoberfest started in 2001 to celebrate the German traditions of the city and surrounding communities.
A highlight of the celebration is the 40’x160’ tent where attendees can enjoy German music, dancing, food and refreshments all day long.
“It’s going to be lots of fun, (especially) without having it last year … So we hope everyone comes out and has a great time,” Falk said.
