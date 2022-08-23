Breckenridge native volunteers with city’s fire department
From left: Hudson Barth, 6, Hannah Barth, 4, Nick Beyer, 23, pose for a photo during the youth vehicle fair at Breckenridge High School. 

 Submitted

When Nick Beyer, 23, began working for the Breckenridge Fire Department in December, he wanted to do his part for the community he grew up in. Even when his family was nervous for his safety at first, he still managed to push through and show them that this is the work he is meant to do.

The Breckenridge native is a farmer when he’s not on call for the fire department. His farm is east of the city where he works in custom combining. It’s a family business that Beyer is more than happy to carry on.



