Brewtiful Day in the neighborhood

Angie Wallock, center, prepares to cut the ribbon for Brewtiful Day Coffee and Tea's grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 14. She's joined by, from left, Tara Steffens, Rachel Heidbreder, dad Richard Hill and Melissa Schmidt of the Hankinson Commercial Club.
Angie Wallock knew what she wanted for her coffee shop. She wanted a place where people could leave it knowing that they were happier than when they came in.
Brewtiful Day Coffee and Tea is staffed by owner-manager and full-time employee Wallock and four part-time employees. The hangout had its grand opening Thursday, Sept. 14. It was a ceremony that came nearly a month-and-a-half after an Aug. 1, 2023, soft opening at Suite 3, 327 Main Ave. S. in Hankinson.
“I’ve learned a few things since opening and I’m sure I’m not done yet,” Wallock said before the ribbon-cutting. “There’s discovering what works in our community and what doesn’t, what people want or don’t want.”
Customers of all ages and types, from children with their parents to single young people to single older people to senior citizens, came out for Brewtiful Day’s grand opening. It was a Hankinson Commercial Club event.
“We recognize your hard work and dedication and we’re extremely happy to have you here in town. On behalf of the Hankinson Commercial Club, I’d like to say congratulations,” said Melissa Schmidt, who presided over the ceremony.
Wallock had previously considered opening a coffee shop when she lived outside of the Hankinson community. She is proud that taking a chance has resulted in a fantastic dream come true.
“My husband Ryan is from here and we moved back to Hankinson 10 years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done,” Angie Wallock said.
It is Wallock’s hope that Brewtiful Day visitors will “recharge with some caffeine” while enjoying seeing friends. The doors are open for young people, too.
“When my children were younger, they used to go with their grandma and grandpa on Saturday mornings to Rosie’s Bakery,” Wallock said. “With Rosie’s not open anymore, I thought about doing something almost in a tribute to her and all those fun memories.”
Brewtiful Day currently holds “Toons and Spoons” on Saturdays. It includes youth being able to enjoy cereal while watching “good, classic cartoons” on a big screen TV as the adults socialize.
Wallock said she would not have her business any other way than what she has right now in downtown Hankinson.
“Thank you for the support and encouragement I’ve received,” she said after cutting the grand opening ribbon. “It’s come from family, friends and the community and it’s overwhelming. I might have shed a couple of tears.”