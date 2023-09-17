Brewtiful Day in the neighborhood

Angie Wallock, center, prepares to cut the ribbon for Brewtiful Day Coffee and Tea's grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 14. She's joined by, from left, Tara Steffens, Rachel Heidbreder, dad Richard Hill and Melissa Schmidt of the Hankinson Commercial Club.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Angie Wallock knew what she wanted for her coffee shop. She wanted a place where people could leave it knowing that they were happier than when they came in.

Brewtiful Day Coffee and Tea is staffed by owner-manager and full-time employee Wallock and four part-time employees. The hangout had its grand opening Thursday, Sept. 14. It was a ceremony that came nearly a month-and-a-half after an Aug. 1, 2023, soft opening at Suite 3, 327 Main Ave. S. in Hankinson.

Brewtiful Day in the neighborhood

Just a few seconds until the official opening ...
Brewtiful Day in the neighborhood

The moment of celebration!
Brewtiful Day in the neighborhood

Megan Roob is among Brewtiful Day's employees.