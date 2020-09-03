North Dakota students receive degrees from NDSU
FARGO — North Dakota students included were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in summer 2020. NDSU awarded 279 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes their major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.
Colfax, North Dakota - Jenna Mariah Anderson, BS, Management
*Caleb James Boehm, BS, Psychology
Wahpeton, North Dakota - Shane Anthony Gomes, PHD, Rhetoric, Writing and Culture
Tanner Keaton Harr, BS, Criminal Justice
NDSU to postpone Annual Harvest Bowl program
The event will resume in 2021.
The 47th annual Harvest program at North Dakota State University will be postponed until 2021. The program was to be held on Nov. 13 and 14.
“During this challenging year, the Harvest Bowl Committee has continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic to make decisions based on local and national guidelines while keeping the health and safety of all student-athletes, county honorees, sponsors and attendees in mind,” said Duane Hauck, NDSU Harvest Bowl Committee chairman. “As a result, we have decided to postpone the 2020 event to 2021. All 2020 scholarships will be awarded to student-athletes for the 2020-2021 academic year.”
Trinity Lutheran Church to celebrate 145th anniversary
Founded in 1875, Trinity Lutheran Church is the oldest LCMS congregation in North Dakota. The present church building, the congregation’s third, was dedicated in 1920.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend will celebrate its 145th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 27 with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. North Dakota District President Rev. Arie Bertsch will be the guest speaker. A lunch will be served during a social hour following the service at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Messages and updates can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, c/o 145 Anniversary, 206 School Street, Great Bend, ND 58075.
