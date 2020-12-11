Broden Frolek awake, auction ongoing

Broden Frolek, 19, of Lidgerwood is awake at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo following a car crash that took place on Nov. 28.
Peyton Frolek, Broden’s older sister, said he is moving from a state of minimal consciousness to confusion while recovering.
Frolek has been moved to the Sanford rehabilitation facility, she said.
During Broden Frolek's time in the hospital, a GoFundMe campaign has collected $59,465 from 882 donors. The donations will be contributed to Frolek’s medical expenses.
The community has also hosted several events including a healing mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and a prayer vigil at Kuglar Baseball Fields in Lidgerwood, on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Currently a silent auction is being hosted by Wahpeton Public School District on its Facebook page. The auction concludes at 8 p.m. today. Proceeds from the auction will be contributed to Frolek’s medical expenses.
The auction can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/wahpetonpublicschool/posts/?ref=page_internal
“We appreciate all the support and prayers,” Peyton Frolek said.
