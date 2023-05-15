Budding farm

Haley Klosterman

 submitted by Haley Klosterman

Pictures of meadows and fields of colorful plants plaster depictions of spring across the Southern Red River Valley. For many, these flowers are only able to grow in small garden plots, however, this year, one local is looking to grow beyond their flowerbed.

Haley Klosterman started Wild Roots Flower Farm, just north of Wyndmere, earlier this year. She hopes to use her company to grow swathes of flowers for people to enjoy.



Tags