Budding farm

Pictures of meadows and fields of colorful plants plaster depictions of spring across the Southern Red River Valley. For many, these flowers are only able to grow in small garden plots, however, this year, one local is looking to grow beyond their flowerbed.
Haley Klosterman started Wild Roots Flower Farm, just north of Wyndmere, earlier this year. She hopes to use her company to grow swathes of flowers for people to enjoy.
“Right now it is basically a place that people can come to for a ‘you pick.’ We will have bags that people can get and go out to pick their own flowers. We will do groups, sell by the bucket. Put together their own arrangements,” Klosterman said.
Much like an apple orchard, this flower farm will give its customers a chance to get outside and enjoy the environment.
Klosterman plans to have a variety of flowers available through Wild Roots. With tulips, sunflowers, snapdragons and more, the farm will have a steady supply of flowers throughout the year.
“I have been planting seeds since January of this winter. Time is limited with the weather and without a greenhouse. Farm grown tulips should be ready in the near future,” Klosterman said.
Gardening has always been a part of Klosterman’s life, however, it wasn’t until she married a farmer and settled down in Richland County that she found she could grow the hobby.
“I don’t come from a farming background, I just happened to marry a farmer. I’m originally from Kansas but I met Carson (Klosterman), he farms crops. I took it upon myself to go to school at the science school in Wahpeton for agronomy and sales,” Klosterman said. “I come from a long line of people who love to garden and dig in the dirt. All I know about farming is what I have learned in the last few years.”
As a homemaker, Klosterman saw an opportunity to take her passion for gardening and turn it into something bigger.
“I have always been one to love to garden and play in the dirt for lack of terms. It is something I have thought about. I homeschool, stay at home and am a homemaker. It is a good thing where I can stay home with kids and homeschool while doing something productive like this. I have always enjoyed gardening. It enables my creativity to do its magic,” Klosterman said.
According to her, the name Wild Roots comes just as much from the flowers as it does her children.
“I don’t want it to just be a flower farm. I know we could evolve into different things,” Klosterman said. “I think roots is a good word for a lot of things you can grow. I like wild because I am raising wild children while we create this flower farm together.”
This is the first year Klosterman has put the project in motion. With the first batch of flowers planted in January, Wild Roots is expecting to see some results soon. But, with a new venture like this comes some risks.
“It is very nerve-wracking because I haven’t witnessed a whole lot of growth yet. There are a lot of commitments and nothing to show for it yet. That is how farming is, you gamble a lot,” Klosterman said.
Most of her sales and communications about it have taken place through her social media and in person.
This has brought the farm to the attention of plenty of local folks.
As the year goes on, Klosterman hopes to start welcoming guests in early June. From there, flowers will change with the season and other plants may become a part of Wild Roots.
“We will have tulips available next couple weeks. Hopefully the season will be from the beginning of June through September. Around then we will have fall flowers. Lots more sunflowers and marigolds for more fall colored arrangements through September. We also might have a little pumpkin patch,” Klosterman said.
With the weather getting warmer, any reason to get outside is a good one and Wild Roots is one way to get outdoors.