Building a new education

Hankinson Public Schools will construct a new building to house an agriculture education program. The building will be constructed on an empty lot next to the school on the corner of Second Avenue SE and Third Street SE.
This new building and ag program will be funded by a North Dakota state grant for education programs through the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center based in Wahpeton.
The SRCTC was granted $2,979,975 to develop career technical education in the region. Of these funds, Hankinson will receive around $1,000,000 to be matched by local funds. The facility will cost a total of $1,805,200.
“The state put the money out there and we figured we would have a better chance if we ran it through the center as a regional project. We are part of several school districts interested in the program,” Hankinson Superintendent Chad Benson said.
Part of these funds will be given to Hankinson and will be matched by the school in order to start the program. Alongside these funds, the SRCTC is funding a mobile education program to bring ag classes to different schools in the area.
“They (Hankinson) didn’t have anything. They didn’t have any hands on means. We identified that as a need. So we said if we can get a dollar for dollar grant would you move forward with this and they said absolutely,” SRCTC Director Dan Spellerberg.
Plans are still being discussed for the final layout of the new building but it is expected to contain a greenhouse, a garage, open lab space and an office for the instructor running the program.
“It can be anything from Ag Courses to woodworking to shop. Auto mechanical, food science. Grazing along the line of home ec. For us to be able to get some of that through this program would be nice,” Benson said.
Construction of the building is set to begin in August after bids for construction are completed in June and July. The building is expected to be completed by August of the following year to allow students to start using it in fall of 2023.
Hankinson Public Schools has worked with the SRCTC for some time, though they have not had their own ag department. Students would be taken in buses to Wahpeton in order to learn at the SRCTC facilities there.
By having a facility in Hankinson, students will be able to spend more time in the classroom and ag education will become available to more students.
“For a lot of people, the jobs they have now didn’t exist when they were a kid. If you look at the field of technology 90 or 99 percent of the jobs there didn’t exist 20 years ago. That is one of the things we need to teach kids, to be ready to be open to how the world is changing,” Benson said.
At this time an instructor for the program has not been found. The available programs will be shaped by the strengths and skills of the instructor that is found for the job.
