North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1205 on Tuesday, April 25. HB1205 is a ban on sexual content in the children’s sections of public libraries. The same day, Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2360, a bill focused on the same topic.

Burgum said that the vetoed bill would financially strain libraries that already have policies for these sorts of things in place. He considered HB 1205 to be “common sense”.