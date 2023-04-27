North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1205 on Tuesday, April 25. HB1205 is a ban on sexual content in the children’s sections of public libraries. The same day, Burgum vetoed Senate Bill 2360, a bill focused on the same topic.
Burgum said that the vetoed bill would financially strain libraries that already have policies for these sorts of things in place. He considered HB 1205 to be “common sense”.
On Wednesday, April 26, the North Dakota Senate voted 33-14 to override Burgum’s veto on SB 2360.
HB 1205 focuses on the policies of libraries and does not provide a penalty for violation. It instead requires a report on the library’s policy to be submitted and implemented by the end of the year.
SB 2360 takes this a step further. It also deals with removing explicit content from children’s sections, however, it also extends to other areas of the public. News stands, magazines and more that exist with the intent to show this content for commercial gain.
SB 2360 also imposes a penalty of a Class B misdemeanor if a librarian knowingly provides content to a child that is considered sexual.
Both bills define explicit sexual material in the same way. Explicit sexual material is, in essence, defined as graphic depictions of sex that are offensive to the standards of the majority of the adult community, while lacking artistic value.
Neither bill provides any information on what the standards of the adult community are. This has left some critics of the bills worried that they could be used to remove content which does not deserve the label of sexually explicit.