Bus driver Skroch acquitted of aggravated reckless driving

Michael John Skroch, 70, of Lidgerwood was acquitted this week of an aggravated reckless driving charge at his Dec. 17 bench trial hearing.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 19, 2019, in which a train collided with the school bus Skroch was driving. Skroch said he did not see the train before the collision, according to court documents.

Eighteen students were on the bus at the time of the collusion. Five students were transported to local hospitals for injuries. One of the students was airlifted and treated for a concussion, broken clavicle and four broken vertebrae, according to court documents.

