Bus driver Skroch acquitted of aggravated reckless driving

Michael John Skroch, 70, of Lidgerwood was acquitted this week of an aggravated reckless driving charge at his Dec. 17 bench trial hearing.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 19, 2019, in which a train collided with the school bus Skroch was driving. Skroch said he did not see the train before the collision, according to court documents.
Eighteen students were on the bus at the time of the collusion. Five students were transported to local hospitals for injuries. One of the students was airlifted and treated for a concussion, broken clavicle and four broken vertebrae, according to court documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.