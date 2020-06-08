The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses in mostly negative ways, unless you manage or own a grocery store. Denise Milbrandt is the manager of Miller’s Fresh Foods in Hankinson, North Dakota.
“Business is fairly good, better, maybe even a little bit better since people stock up more,” she said.
“Unfortunately prices have gone up which if not a good thing, at least they are still buying, so that helps,” Milbrandt continued.
Grocery stores, like pharmacies, are necessities during these times. Some businesses don’t have the same luxuries.
Lois Stine, the owner of EDJ Bar & Grill of Hankinson, has run into hard times since her bar and grill opened its doors recently.
“Business is about down to half, if not more,” Stine said.
She hopes that business picks up soon, but it seems there is no end in sight. Non-essential businesses, particularly those that draw large crowds of people, have made people wary. The EDJ Bar & Grill’s hours have changed. Stine said she closes in the afternoons Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, but tries to stay open during the weekends.
Stine offers customers masks and hand sanitizer, but they mostly refuse. She said one customer even had a drink by punching a straw through his paper mask.
“With states shut down and stay-at-home orders in effect as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many liquor and beer stores throughout the country have seen an uptick in sales,” according to The Independent.
Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise at NDSU, forecasts that wages and salaries are likely to decline by 20 to 60 percent. Jackson’s study predicts North Dakota’s labor force will decline by 7.5 percent to 15 percent and the unemployment rate could increase by 20 percent.
In rural areas where agriculture is the mainframe of the state, farmers and elevator workers practice distancing.
Brad Glarum works for Minn-Kota Ag Products, which buys grain from elevators and farmers then loads it onto unit trains. When asked how COVID-19 has affected their business he said, “Not so much here, maybe on the receiving way and stuff, but they want the truck drivers to stay in their trucks. We disinfect and wash our hands, we try to stay safe.”
Jon Skillings, owner of S & B Custom Homes Inc. in Wyndmere, said that COVID-19 isn’t affecting his business as much as others.
“Some places we go to we ask if we should there or not, but no one has turned us down, but won’t go to places where there are a lot of people or the people don’t want us to go in,”
As of May 30, 2020, cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota are at their lowest since April 20, 2020, when 18 people were diagnosed, as of May 30 there have been 23 diagnosed. At it’s peak 95 cases were reported May 20, 2020. From IHME projected deaths of the virus will reach 96 on Aug. 4.
The North Dakota Dept. of Health website, www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus, has plenty of useful information on how to manage your health during this current crisis, including symptoms, treatment, and care; and also lists travel restrictions.
