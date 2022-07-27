Bye bye butterfly
The caterpillars that DeAnna Helgeson keeps are fed fresh milkweed every day. Of the dozens of caterpillars Helgeson has raised with her daycare children, only one has died in her care.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

DeAnna Helgeson takes care of more than just children at her daycare in Dwight, North Dakota. For the past six years she and the children she looks after have captured and raised monarch butterflies.

Since she started raising butterflies in 2016, dozens have lived in jars and the 10-gallon aquarium she keeps in her house.

DeAnna Helgeson shows off a jar where she is keeping caterpillars. Most of the caterpillars are kept in a 10-gallon aquarium.
Information gathered from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The common milkweed plant is one of several types of milkweed native to North Dakota. It is often found in sunny areas, in ditches and by the side of the road. The destruction of this plant through the mowing of prairie areas has led to the decline in monarch butterfly populations.


