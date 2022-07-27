Bye bye butterfly

DeAnna Helgeson takes care of more than just children at her daycare in Dwight, North Dakota. For the past six years she and the children she looks after have captured and raised monarch butterflies.
Since she started raising butterflies in 2016, dozens have lived in jars and the 10-gallon aquarium she keeps in her house.
Helgeson will take the youth from her daycare for walks to look for milkweed, a plant vital to monarch butterflies. It is the only plant they will eat. When they find a caterpillar, they take it home and watch it grow until it starts metamorphosing by creating a chrysalis.
“The kids’ favorite process is to go get the milkweed, bring it back, take out the old leaves just to keep it wet and keep them eating,” Helgeson said.
Inside the chrysalis the caterpillar changes into a butterfly. Once the butterfly hatches, Helgeson and the daycare children release the butterfly back into the wild.
“As each butterfly hatches, each kid gets to release it. They get to hold it and they know that they let that one go, of course when they see one flying they go, ‘That’s my butterfly,'” Helgeson said.
The process takes a few weeks, depending on how young the caterpillar was when they first found it. One year Helgeson helped raise 37 butterflies.
Despite the efforts of Helgeson and others who help raise butterflies, the monarch butterfly entered the endangered species list on July 21, 2022.
Since the 1980s, the population of the western monarch butterfly has dropped by 99%, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDGF).
The monarch butterfly, or danaus plexippus, is native to North America. According to NDGF, it is a migratory insect that travels from Mexico in the winter to the northern United States and southern Canada for the summer. A butterfly can travel upwards of 3,000 miles during this migration.
Over the course of the migration around five generations of butterflies are born. Two of those generations are born in the area around North Dakota each year.
The decrease in population comes as a result of habitat destruction. In North Dakota their habitat is primarily places where milkweed grows.
“Monarchs in the caterpillar stage rely exclusively on milkweed so areas with high density of milkweed will contain both caterpillars and adult monarchs,” NDGF stated.
Milkweed is commonly found on the side of the road and in ditches. The most abundant type of milkweed is the common milkweed, though other varieties are native to the area.
As more land is cleared for urbanization and farming, places where milkweed grows are destroyed. This has reduced the habitat of monarch butterflies and in turn reduced their population.
Their winter habitats have been reduced, as well. In Mexico, deforestation around Mexico City has shrunken their habitat during the winter months.
Overspray of insecticides, pesticides, and weed killers can directly kill caterpillars which are feeding on milkweed near farmlands.
Despite the inclusion of monarch butterflies on the endangered species list there is hope for the species. In 2016, NDGF released the “North Dakota Monarch Butterfly and Native Pollinator Strategy.” The strategy looks at ways that both the state and individuals can help grow the population of butterflies and other pollinators that have seen reduced numbers, like bees.
One of the best ways that people can help butterflies is by ensuring that they have habitats that support them. Leaving ditches and prairie land alone allows caterpillars and other insects to feed on the plants they are supposed to eat and hide from predators.
For those looking to try a more active role, NDGF has a guide on gardening for pollinators. By making a low maintenance garden filled with native plants that local pollinators like, people can help attract pollinators such as monarch butterflies, other butterflies, bees, moths and more to the area and give them a habitat they can live in.
For more information on monarch butterflies, or to learn about how to help monarch butterflies go to https://gf.nd.gov/pollinators.
