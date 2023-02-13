A medley of melodies and poetry was performed at the old Barney VFW in Barney, North Dakota. SEND Community Theater group welcomed a full crowd for its Valentine’s Day Cabaret, held Saturday, Feb. 11.
“Just the time of the year I think it was a good way to get people thinking, ‘oh let’s go on a date this weekend. Let’s go out and do something.’ I think it was a good way to entice the crowds for a fun event to start the season,” SEND board member C.C. Manstrom said.
Local talents of all ages came together to put on the show for guests to help celebrate the holiday.
“It was finding people from the community who would be free tonight to share their talents with us. I got my brother and a few of his friends from high school and then Karl Haataja, who is also on our board, got together with his little barbershop quartet group,” Manstrom said.
The quartet, named the Hour Old Quartet, after first practicing together only an hour earlier, wowed the crowd with their performances of love songs.
Not all performers stuck with the Valentine’s theme. Participants were free to perform whatever they wanted, which led to a range of songs and poems being presented, from the aforementioned love songs to a series of lewd haikus read by Wyndmere poet Christine Ellsworth.
Performers included high school students Vincent Strenge, Jack Manstrom and McKinnlee Haberman, who recently won the Wyndmere Poetry Out Loud competition.
Guests were also treated to a baked potato dinner with ham, candied carrots and wine prepared by members of the theater group.
In recent years, SEND Community Theater has been doing all sorts of new performances. Last year, the group performed their first murder mystery and this year was the group’s first cabaret.
“They have never really done a cabaret-type fundraiser so this is kind of new to this. We are seeing how people respond to this versus the murder mystery we did last year,” Manstrom said.
The event acted as a fundraiser for the group in order to be able to put on other shows throughout the 2023 season. Many traditional shows can come with a price tag due to props, set design and costumes and SEND.
As part of the fundraising, SEND held a raffle to take home the handmade Valentine’s Day decorations that were found on the tables.