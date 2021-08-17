Tents were packed into every nook and cranny of shade at Hankinson Main Park on Tuesday, Aug. 10, as cyclists looked for a reprieve from the hot morning of cycling on the CaNDak 2021 tour.
Around 55 cyclists, on their third day of their tour, arrived at Hankinson Main Park after a roughly 63-mile trek from Oakes, North Dakota. The day’s journey was one of the shortest distances the cyclists rode their whole trip.
Many of them were relaxing in the shade or cheerfully conversing with other cyclists, likely still riding their cyclist’s high from completing another day on their seven day tour.
The cyclists’ journey began two days earlier on Sunday, Aug. 8, in Carrington, North Dakota. From Carrington they biked 89 miles to Montpelier, North Dakota. From Montpelier, the group traveled 70 miles to Oakes.
For several of the bikers taking refuge in Hankinson Main Park for the night, the day’s ride was a breeze compared to the previous two days, despite the sweltering 80 degrees Fahrenheit heat.
“Yesterday it was extreme winds that were unbearable and the day before that it was hills. So either we had hills or we had the wind, but today was perfect,” said Phyllis Clark, a rider on the tour.
Clark, of Forest City, Iowa, had recently finished her ride and was finding a spot of shade in the park to rest and chat with other riders.
Clark participates in the CaNDak tour nearly every year. She’s been riding in the tour since it was started under the name CANDISC. Recently, the tour has come under new management and changed its name.
“CANDISC operated for 25 years and during that 25 years I did most of their rides,” Clark said.
Clark is an experienced cyclist with nearly 40 years of cycling under her belt. In that time, she’s participated in numerous tours and cycled in France, even getting to view the Tour De France.
“It’s good exercise and a nice way to spend a vacation … as long as we stay away from extreme hills and stuff like that,” she said.
Clark entered the tour by herself, but had already befriended several other cyclists, who playfully ribbed her that she’s “Going to be famous,” after being interviewed.
Steven Kleist, of Richfield, Minnesota, was relaxing in a camping chair under a spot of shade after he completed the day’s ride.
“It (today’s ride) was sweet, especially compared to yesterday. The headwinds were brutal,” he said.
Kleist is also an experienced cyclist, who’s been doing tours for the past eight years. CaNDak 2021 was his first time participating in the tour.
“(Tours) were few and far between and a lot of rides were cancelled early. I heard about this one and I booked it … it’s been great,” he said.
Cyclist Jerry Francis, from Omaha, Nebraska, is an experienced rider and has participated in the CaNDak tour for several years. He was first tipped off to the tour several years ago and has been participating since.
“I did a shorter ride around home and saw some people that had the jersey from this ride and I asked them about it … I thought it was kind of interesting and I rode one and said, ‘Hey, I like this,’ and so I rode another one and I kept on doing it,” Francis said.
After spending the night in Hankinson, the group departed for Lisbon, North Dakota. From Lisbon the group traveled to Valley City and then Cooperstown, North Dakota, and camped at each city along the way. They returned to Carrington on the seventh and final day of the journey.
When all was said and done, the bikers traveled a total of 451 miles. For reference, North Dakota is approximately 340 miles from west to east. Minnesota is 400 miles from North to South.
CaNDak is a camping tour held every year in the first week of August. The tour attracts cyclists from all over the Midwest and around the country. Canadians usually participate in the race, but due to border restrictions caused by COVID-19, were not present at this year’s tour.
“It’s a nice way to see the country and you get to meet people,” Clark said.
