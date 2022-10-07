North Dakota District 25 voters will have the opportunity to learn more about candidates running in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. District 25 includes all of Richland County.

The Hankinson Community Center is the site for "Meet the Candidates," taking place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. The event will feature all five of District 25's state House and Senate candidates, all four Richland County commissioner candidates and both Richland County sheriff candidates.



