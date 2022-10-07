North Dakota District 25 voters will have the opportunity to learn more about candidates running in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. District 25 includes all of Richland County.
The Hankinson Community Center is the site for "Meet the Candidates," taking place at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. The event will feature all five of District 25's state House and Senate candidates, all four Richland County commissioner candidates and both Richland County sheriff candidates.
District 25's three North Dakota House of Representatives candidates, vying for two positions, are:
incumbent Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League
incumbent Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, Republican
former state Rep. Kathy Skroch, who served the now-redistricted District 26
District 25's two North Dakota Senate candidates, vying for one position, are:
incumbent Sen. Larry Luick, Republican
former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, who served District 26
Richland County's four commissioner candidates, vying for three nonpartisan positions, are:
incumbent Sid Berg
incumbent Nathan Berseth
incumbent Rowland Ehlert
resident Terry Goerger
Richland County's two sheriff candidates, vying for a nonpartisan position, are:
Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl
Deputy Jason Weber
Each winning candidate will be elected to a four-year term in office.
