Caring for Cares for Cancer

After two years without their main fundraiser, Cares for Cancer returned with what committee co-chair Tara Steffens called “Their best benefit year to date.”
“We have recovered very well. The community responded very well, it was our best benefit year to date,” Steffens said.
Cares for Cancer is a local nonprofit organization which provides funds for people living with chronic illness. While cancer is one of the most recognizable of these, the organization provides grants for people dealing with all sorts of different illnesses.
This year Cares for Cancer received a grant for $25,000 from Cenex after being nominated by Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley’s Keith Muehler.
“They understand that all our funds are kept local and we are appreciative of their support,” Cares for Cancer co-chair Jaime Krump said.
These funds will help Cares for Cancer to provide an additional 50 grants to locals. Each grant is around $500. In a typical year Cares for Cancer budgets for around 70 grants to be given out. This influx will almost double the amount they will be able to distribute in the coming years.
“A lot of these funds make up for the loss of revenue from being shut down for a few years,” Krump said.
Since its founding in 2006, Cares for Cancer has provided grants to 658 individuals and 45 benefits in 18 communities across five counties. In total Cares for Cancer has provided over a quarter of a million dollars in support for those dealing with chronic illnesses.
The funds for Cares for Cancer come from local individual and organization donations. They provide their grants locally, serving a 40-mile radius around Hankinson.
The grant from Cenex will include an additional gas gift card for Cenex stations with every grant given out.
“We are very honored to receive this, especially considering no one in ND has been awarded,” Steffens said.
The grant, called the The Cenex Hometown Pride 2.0 grant, is part of a yearly grant program run by Cenex. The program provides funds for nonprofit organizations across the country. Cares for Cancer is the first recipient from North Dakota.
“We take pride in fostering connections with local communities,” marketing communications director at CHS Sarah Haugen said in a press release. “Through our Hometown Pride grant initiative, we are able to partner with our network of Cenex branded dealers to directly support the local organizations and commend the work they do for their community.”
Since the program began in 2019, Cenex has distributed nearly $400,000 to community programs, nonprofits and initiatives.
The process for receiving the grant began when Muehler nominated Cares for Cancer. In June, the organization was notified and took part in an interview. After moving into the top six, the group did another interview with Cenex.
The check will be presented to Cares for Cancer Sept. 24, at Hankinson’s Oktoberfest . At the event, Cares for Cancer will be hosting a fundraiser lemonade stand to help raise additional funds. After that the organization will be back to planning their annual benefit for next spring.
