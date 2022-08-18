Purchase Access

From muscle cars to a mail truck, the motley of vehicles on display in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, gave visitors a lot to look at. Over 170 different cars were parked Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Wiley Avenue for the 15th annual Lidgerwood Cruise Night.

The free, public car show gathered enthusiasts from all over to show off their favorite rides. No restrictions were put in place for what could be shown. Old cars parked next to new models gave visitors the chance to see the variety of passion projects local collectors have.



