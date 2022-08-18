Mary Frolek co-founded Lidgerwood Cruise Night with her husband John. As both a host and participant Frolek is deeply involved in the car enthusiast community. Here she stands with her 1966 Chevy Impala.
The community came out for Cruise Night. Over 170 cars were on display, including this 1968 Chevy Malibu, left, and Chevelle SS, right. Stores offered deals for visitors and food was served by the Knights of Columbus.
From muscle cars to a mail truck, the motley of vehicles on display in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, gave visitors a lot to look at. Over 170 different cars were parked Wednesday, Aug. 17 on Wiley Avenue for the 15th annual Lidgerwood Cruise Night.
The free, public car show gathered enthusiasts from all over to show off their favorite rides. No restrictions were put in place for what could be shown. Old cars parked next to new models gave visitors the chance to see the variety of passion projects local collectors have.
“There are a lot of car enthusiasts out here showing the projects they are working on. Then there are people out here who aren’t really into cars that much and are just here to take a look around,” Cruise Night co-founder Mary Frolek said.
Mary Frolek and her husband John started the car show after being inspired by shows in other towns.
Many car shows can have an entry fee attached to them and feature a competitive aspect where cars are judged for prizes. Lidgerwood’s Cruise Night takes a more casual approach, letting anyone show off any car that they are proud of. According to Mary Frolek, past years included even tractors on display.
The first year Cruise Night was hosted, there were around 30 vehicles on display. Since then, it has grown into a town-wide event. Local shops offer sales and the Knights of Columbus serve food.
“It has really grown in the last five years. Even with COVID, things have really taken off,” Mary Frolek said.
Guests and car enthusiasts traveled hours to make it to the event. Aaron Frolek, Mary and John's son, got to see people who he only sees at car shows.
“I think the furthest that I have seen is two hours away. That is alright for a small town car show,” Aaron Frolek said, “It is fun to see everyone come out and have a good time."
Vehicles on display included restored classics, survivor cars and new models. According to Aaron Frolek, the difference in types of cars is part of what makes the event fun.
“It is all over the board. There is a lot of stuff I haven’t seen. I am here every year and I go to a few car shows every year and every year there is stuff you haven’t seen, stuff that surprises you,” he said.
In order to help grow Cruise Night, Mary and John Frolek go to other car shows, hand out fliers and talk to folks about what is going on.
“Last year I think we had 150 cars and this year we have surpassed that. It is a beautiful night, lots of good people and lots of cool cars,” Aaron Frolek said.
