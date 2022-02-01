Casting a line

With snow on the ground and ice on the lake, many North Dakota anglers have found themselves out in the cold to go ice fishing.
In celebration of the sport, the Richland County Wildlife Club is hosting the 48th annual Lake Elsie Fishing Derby.
The derby, which takes place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, will allow local youth and adults to enjoy a day of outdoor recreation. If weather does not allow for this date, it will be rescheduled to Feb. 12
The club has said that they will provide minnows and holes in the ice for anyone who needs it as well as goodies for youth who attend.
The event acts as a fundraiser for the club. A raffle, concessions and a competition for fish reeled in will all happen at the derby.
Prizes for the derby have been provided by local businesses. According to former club president Terry Puetz, some businesses will offer deals the day of the derby for folks who present a ticket.
“There are about four of us on the committee who try to line up prizes. Rest of the club knows folks around town who have businesses and help to bring in sponsors,” Puetz said.
In the past, the ice has not been thick enough to support fishing across its surface. This year, Puetz expects to be able to spread out a bit more.
“We can fish out in the middle of the lake where the fish are. A few years back, we had to be by the shore. Now that the lake is doing a bit better, we opened up the boundaries so folks don’t have to fish in the same spot,” Puetz said.
Despite being able to spread out, Puetz has recommended fewer vehicles on the ice. The derby will allow fish houses to be set up.
The lake has walleye, panfish, perch and northern pike, all of which will be judged as part of the competition.
Prizes for the competition will not only be items donated by businesses but also a cash grand prize for first, second and third place.
Even with the pandemic turning some people away from public events, Puetz believes that there will be a good turnout.
“I don’t think the pandemic will affect the turnout. The only real crowd is when people are weighing fish or getting door prizes, even last year it was a heck of a turn out. Anyone who is concerned about stuff is wearing masks. So they are comfortable with that,” Puetz said.
Folks who want to attend the event should make sure they dress for the weather and stay warm while fishing.
