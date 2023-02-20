Every member of the the Hankinson Community Development Corporation board will remain in their positions for the coming year. After a vote was taken for members the group decided unanimously to reelect the current members.
The Hankinson Community Development Corporation held its annual meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. The organization discussed their financials and updated the community on projects they are working on.
The CDC stated that they have sold more homes or plots in the Prairie Pines development on the north side of town. An agreement has become available with the city for those who move into the area, which allows residents to have reduced or no utility payments for the first year after moving in.
In the same area, the CDC proposed having a joint mailbox at the edge of the neighborhood which would reduce delivery time for mail carriers in that area.
An update was given on the depot development on main street. The building is ready for finalization through siding and paint work. The main floor is split into three sections designated for retail or office space. The CDC has made arrangements for one business to move into the space once it becomes available. They are currently looking for a second business which would be interested in renting other space in the building. The upper floor of the depot has been made into an apartment.
Updates were given by other local organizations including the school and St. Gerard’s Community of Care.
St. Gerard’s is currently at 95% capacity, up from 90%. The group is still struggling to find nurses due to the nationwide shortage of workers. This has increased the costs of contract nurses who work temporarily.
The school is expecting a good-sized kindergarten class next year. Despite this, the school has, on average, lost four students per year. By the end of the year, the school is set to pay off the last of the debt from the expansion made in 2008.
A year ago, the Hankinson CDC joined a grant program to implement a city-wide app. This app has seen varied success throughout the year. It has had low downloads overall, though during the Hankinson medallion hunt it received hundreds of downloads for the purpose of having access to the clues.
The Hankinson Community app is designed to provide updates on what is going on in the community. It contains event notifications, job postings and advertisements for local businesses. The app is currently finishing its first year in a two year program for Hankinson. At the end of the second year it will be up to the community to determine if they would like to continue with the app or not.
The meeting concluded with a guest speaker, Dan Hegstad. Hegstad is an author and public speaker from Minnesota who has worked in public broadcasting. At the meeting he gave a speech on change. The event was free to attend and covered topics ranging from acknowledging and dealing with the fear that change may cause, to learning to let go of things that hold us back from change.