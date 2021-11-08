CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday, Nov. 2. its recommendation that children aged 5-11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
Less than a week earlier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use in the age group.
Pfizer has been the only vaccine to be approved in the U.S. for individuals under the age of 18. The company’s pediatric vaccine only differs in the size of the dose — those aged 5-11 years receive one-third of the adult dose.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19. We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., stated in a release.
In North Dakota, there are an estimated 82,082 children aged 5-11, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. It is likely Richland County Health Department will schedule individual appointments for the 5-11 age group rather than hosting mass vaccination clinics, Health Services Director Kayla Carlson said, but they will know more in the coming weeks. To schedule an appointment, visit www.ndvax.org and search “Richland.”
North Dakota and Minnesota require parental consent in order for a child under age 18 to be vaccinated.
“Getting our children vaccinated will help our kids be kids again,” Minnesota Gov. Walz stated. “Now that the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5-11, Minnesota is ready to administer these shots quickly, efficiently, and equitably. I encourage families to make a plan to get their child vaccinated and help keep them safe.”
