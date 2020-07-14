Celebrating the ‘rockets’ red glare’ over Lake Elsie

Fireworks lit up the night sky over Lake Elsie on Independence Day despite rainy weather conditions.
Cars gathered all around the lake south of Hankinson July 4 to take in the show. Amateur firework enthusiasts even made their own explosions.
For some, it’s a tradition.
“I come here annually, I grew up four miles south of Hankinson,” Brenda Janikowski said.
The fireworks surrounded the lake made for a spectacular show, and for some people it was even more special.
“It’s my son’s birthday on the 4th,” said Hankinson resident Ricardo Perceles.
It was a spectacular night despite poor weather conditions.
The show was funded by the Sons of the American Legion and the Lake Elsie Homeowners Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.