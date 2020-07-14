Celebrating the ‘rockets’ red glare’ over Lake Elsie

Although the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual July 4 parade in Hankinson, the fireworks show went off without a hitch.

 Grant Evans | News Monitor

Fireworks lit up the night sky over Lake Elsie on Independence Day despite rainy weather conditions.

Cars gathered all around the lake south of Hankinson July 4 to take in the show. Amateur firework enthusiasts even made their own explosions.

For some, it’s a tradition.

“I come here annually, I grew up four miles south of Hankinson,” Brenda Janikowski said.

The fireworks surrounded the lake made for a spectacular show, and for some people it was even more special.

“It’s my son’s birthday on the 4th,” said Hankinson resident Ricardo Perceles.

It was a spectacular night despite poor weather conditions.

The show was funded by the Sons of the American Legion and the Lake Elsie Homeowners Association.

