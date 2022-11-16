Throughout high school, students are prepared to continue their education in college if they choose to. They are taught about the many differences between being a high school student and a college student — independence, tougher classes and more. For Hankinson Alum Cody Mauch, one major change was moving from nine-man football to 11-man football.
In order to honor Mauch and his successful college football career, Hankinson hosted a Cody Mauch celebration, Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Mauch graduated from Hankinson in 2017. He played as a Hankinson Pirate for four years under head coach Jason Monilaws.
“He got an opportunity and he worked his but off both academically and on the field and there are great things in his future,” Monilaws said.
Mauch’s hard work paid off in part when he was signed on by the North Dakota State University Bison to play offensive tackle, a position that didn’t even exist in the nine-man football he was used to.
“Anybody can play anywhere. To go from nine-man football to Division 1 football is a pretty big step. Like the position I am playing now in college is not even a position in college football,” Mauch said.
The change did not phase Mauch as his success at NDSU has led him to win accolades ranging from offensive lineman of the week to All-American second team.
This success was recognized by a sea of Hankinson students, family and friends all dressed in green and gold for the NDSU Bison.
The day began with Mauch talking to elementary and high school students, giving advice, answering questions and providing general guidance. Afterwards, Mauch and the students went to the gymnasium where the celebration really began.
“It was all about the staff getting together and helping out. One staff did this, one staff did that and it kept growing and growing,” elementary principal and event organizer Anne Biewer said.
As part of the celebration, the school was taken back to when Mauch was playing at Hankinson, hearing stories of him as both a player and a student. Old school photos, videos and moments from games were shown to everyone, including his rendition of the "Napoleon Dynamite" dance.
The show stealer was the cheerleader squad, made up of teachers and staff, which led the crowd in classic cheers tailored to Mauch.
“I was thinking it's time. We know he is moving on so I just thought it was time, announced it one of my staff meetings and we just went from there,” Biewer said.
For Mauch, returning home brought back waves of memories from the faces in the school to the building itself.
“When I walked into the office it kind of brought me back a little bit. It was probably six years ago that I was back in the office. You know I would come back to the gym for a couple games. The support around here is insane, it is so cool,” Mauch said.
While Mauch wasn’t able to attend any Pirates’ football games this season, he was able to keep up with the season with live updates on his phone.
“I am getting live text updates so I can watch Cruz and hear what happens with them. So I get live updates about the games,” Mauch said.